NetOne CEO loses court case

Source: October 3 last year

after an external auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers completed a

board-sanctioned probe into the goings-on at the mobile phone operator.

Kangai is currently battling to be reinstated, but the company claimed in

court papers that the payout made to him in March this year resolved all

outstanding issues, and was supposed to abandon his High Court

applications in which he is alleging unfair dismissal.

The fastest growing network in the country, with the number of active

subscribers rising 5,5 percent to 4 360 208 over the previous quarter,

approached the court last month seeking an order to be granted permission

to file a supplementary affidavit, which states that Kangai was paid his

money.Ex-