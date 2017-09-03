New Zanu-PF cards to function as debit cards

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

ZANU-PF will soon start disbursing its new electronic membership cards that will also function as debit cards after partnering with People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) in the initiative.

The electronic membership card which contains personal details including a mug shot and electronic chip will also be linked to the holders’ bank accounts to enable automated subscriptions.

POSB will be monitoring and authorising all the financial transactions performed using the “debit” cards which also bear account numbers on them.

In an interview, the party’s National Political Commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, said the party will start rolling out the electronic membership cards which will also function as debit cards and can be used for financial transactions.

“We are continuing with our plans of issuing electronic membership cards. These cards are different from the ones that we used to issue because they can be used for other financial transactions and are as good as bank cards.