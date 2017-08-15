The Zimbabwean first lady, who was accused of assaulting a young woman, was due to hand herself over to police on Tuesday.

File: Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe was accused of assaulting a young woman with an electrical cord and plug at a hotel in Sandton on Sunday. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, failed to hand herself over to police on Tuesday in connection with an assault.She was accused of assaulting a young woman with an electrical cord and plug at a hotel in Sandton on Sunday.During an event at Constitution Hill on Tuesday morning, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the suspect would appear in court later that day after surrending to police.

But National Police spokesman, Vishnu Naidoo said the woman, who he could not name, failed to hand herself over as agreed.

Instead, police were continuing to take statements in a bid to finalise their investigations.