Source: No municipal by-laws against touting | Daily News

HARARE – Touting is not regulated by municipal by-laws, Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni has told the Senate.

Mguni was responding to MDC senator for Matabeleland South, Joyce Ndlovu, who said she was harassed by touts.

Mguni said at the moment, there are no by-laws that have been put in place by the different towns where this happens.

“The towns have not brought up these by-laws which would lead to the stopping of touts,” he said.

“For example, the Harare City Council does not have a law that would stop the functioning of the touts. If there is such a law, we will use it to arrest them.”

This comes after a Mutare-based conductor allegedly caused the death of a man at Road Port Bus Terminus while jostling for passengers appeared in court last Thursday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the rest of the team who disappeared from the scene after realising that Mathias Gore had died.

Newton Popi, 30, a conductor with Smart Bus Company, appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with murder. He was remanded in custody.