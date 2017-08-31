Source: No political will to solve Dzamara’s disappearance – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 31 August 2017
HARARE – Zimbabwe has shown no political will to solve the mystery
surrounding the abduction of a prominent journalist-turned activist in
Harare demanding that President Robert Mugabe resigns, rights lawyers said
yesterday as the world commemorated the United Nations International Day
of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.
Itai Dzamara was in March 2015 forcibly taken by five unidentified men and
bundled into an unmarked truck near his home in the capital Harare,
according to his family.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said: “Several people have
been abducted and subjected to enforced disappearances including
pro-democracy campaigner …Dzamara, who remains missing more than two
years after he was abducted on March 9, 2015,” ZLHR said, adding it
remains worried that the culture of disappearances and impunity has not
been addressed and persists to date.
All State and non-State actors who have been implicated in masterminding
abduction of people and subjecting them to enforced disappearances must be
held accountable.
Zimbabwe has signed, but not ratified, a global convention that protects
individuals from enforced disappearance.
