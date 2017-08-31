Source: No political will to solve Dzamara’s disappearance – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 31 August 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has shown no political will to solve the mystery

surrounding the abduction of a prominent journalist-turned activist in

Harare demanding that President Robert Mugabe resigns, rights lawyers said

yesterday as the world commemorated the United Nations International Day

of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Itai Dzamara was in March 2015 forcibly taken by five unidentified men and

bundled into an unmarked truck near his home in the capital Harare,

according to his family.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said: “Several people have

been abducted and subjected to enforced disappearances including

pro-democracy campaigner …Dzamara, who remains missing more than two

years after he was abducted on March 9, 2015,” ZLHR said, adding it

remains worried that the culture of disappearances and impunity has not

been addressed and persists to date.

All State and non-State actors who have been implicated in masterminding

abduction of people and subjecting them to enforced disappearances must be

held accountable.

Zimbabwe has signed, but not ratified, a global convention that protects

individuals from enforced disappearance.