Brian Chitemba

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has opened an investigation into allegations of fraudulent land deals in Norton Town Council involving 13 councillors. Investigators at the anti-graft body told The Sunday Mail that the 13 faced imminent arrest following a three-month investigation into allegations of shady land deals.

Source: Norton councillors face arrest | The Sunday Mail Oct 1, 2017



“The net is closing in on Norton councillors. Arrests will be effected any time soon. We can’t divulge time-lines as this can scuttle investigations,” said an investigator who cannot be named for professional reasons.

Norton Town secretary Mr Kizito Muhomba had already written to Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Engineer George Mlilo, on August 3, 2017 condemning councillors’ behaviour.

He said, “Councillors are making decisions that play to the gallery at the expense of sustainable service delivery like sub-economic tariffs, unnecessary employment, failure to enforce compliance. Councillors should listen to advice and make decisions for the good of Norton Town as a whole.”

Mr Muhomba also raised concerns a developer in the Johannesburg area who was issued a certificate of compliance in 2002 but had only partially serviced the land in 15 years.

“Pipes are in place for water but there is no water in taps because of its location as Norton gravitates water when distributing.

“Certificate of compliance was issued in 2002 in circumstances which the current administration cannot understand,” wrote Mr Muhomba.,

He said roads servicing in the Damofalls area was progressing, while work in Tankatara had been delayed by rains in the 2016-17 summer season.