Opposition alliance an insult to people: Moyo

Jeffrey Muvundusi 25 August 2017

BULAWAYO – Presidential aspirant and Alliance Peoples Agenda (Apa) leader

Nkosana Moyo has described the alliance of opposition parties as an insult

to the people of Zimbabwe.

“Some are coming saying am I not splitting the vote, go and have a

coalition with Morgan (MDC President Tsvangirai) and so on. This thing to

say coalition and so on as if Zimbabweans are not smart enough to choose,

I think is an insult to all of us,” Moyo told members of his political

party here yesterday.

“It’s an insult because we are implying that we should not have a choice.

That choice must be eliminated up-front so that when you go to vote there

is only one person left. This coalition issue is a completely misguided

argument.”

Moyo said the alliance was an unnecessary and meaningless initiative.

“I believe even my uneducated mother can choose a President who can rescue

us from this quagmire that we find ourselves in. So we don’t need a

coalition to that matter,” he said adding that Apa was certainly prepared

to go it alone in the next election.

Asked how he is going to penetrate the rural areas where Zanu PF has for

years dominated, Moyo said it was not his responsibility but that of his

party members to take up that initiative.