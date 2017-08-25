Source: Opposition alliance an insult to people: Moyo – DailyNews Live
Jeffrey Muvundusi 25 August 2017
BULAWAYO – Presidential aspirant and Alliance Peoples Agenda (Apa) leader
Nkosana Moyo has described the alliance of opposition parties as an insult
to the people of Zimbabwe.
“Some are coming saying am I not splitting the vote, go and have a
coalition with Morgan (MDC President Tsvangirai) and so on. This thing to
say coalition and so on as if Zimbabweans are not smart enough to choose,
I think is an insult to all of us,” Moyo told members of his political
party here yesterday.
“It’s an insult because we are implying that we should not have a choice.
That choice must be eliminated up-front so that when you go to vote there
is only one person left. This coalition issue is a completely misguided
argument.”
Moyo said the alliance was an unnecessary and meaningless initiative.
“I believe even my uneducated mother can choose a President who can rescue
us from this quagmire that we find ourselves in. So we don’t need a
coalition to that matter,” he said adding that Apa was certainly prepared
to go it alone in the next election.
Asked how he is going to penetrate the rural areas where Zanu PF has for
years dominated, Moyo said it was not his responsibility but that of his
party members to take up that initiative.
COMMENTS
What a stupid argument. Not only are you offensive to your mother, but show that you are actually in fact quite uneducated yourself.. Is this not your party? Are you not the leader… so that makes it your responsibility… the trouble with a lot of the wannabe leaders in Zimbawbe is that you do not understand what a leader is. You must LEAD from the front. By example. So that people will follow and not do as you order, but follow your example willingly and add value to whatever idea you have that it may be brought to fruition. Zimbabwe does not need anymore leaders like you. You are a follower and should not be allowed anywhere near a leadership position, or God help us.