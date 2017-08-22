Source: Opposition must destroy rural fear factor now – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 21 August 2017

HARARE – The 2018 elections are taking place in a threatening environment

hostile to free speech and genuine political participation, again raising

the spectre of elections that will neither be free nor fair.

There is a massive wall of fear built for the rural people – who

constitute 75 percent of the Zimbabwean voter bloc – by the ruling Zanu

PF.

President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF is harvesting fear from the 2008

elections that killed over 200 people, with many set to vote for the

ruling party out of fear after being made acutely aware that active

involvement in politics, particularly on behalf of the opposition, could

result in death.

Zanu PF has maintained control over the rural vote by directing ordinary

voters to give their ballot-paper serial numbers to their village headmen,

who would have marshalled the voters to the polling station and made them

queue in a predetermined order, blatantly violating the sanctity of the

vote.

This is where the election is stolen; forget the voter register, or

unsubstantiated claims of ballot stuffing.

Intimidated villagers willingly vote for Zanu PF, and those who disobey

this instruction are ruthlessly punished – commanded to sprawl on the

ground, sometimes naked, then clobbered on the back, buttocks, the head,

while some have their homes burnt or knocked down or told never to return

to their villagers by Zanu PF youths – pumped up with beer, or marijuana.

Other defiant villagers are taken to re-education camps and castigated for

their treachery and perfidy while suffering long nights of physical abuse

and indoctrination.

The punishing militia also make a point of destroying IDs which certify

the defiant villagers’ right to vote.

Richly rewarded headmen, who have by all intents and purposes now become

agents of coercion and auxiliaries of Mugabe’s Zanu PF, are responsible

for delivering a 100 percent victory for the 93-year-old president.

The headmen also face threats that their efforts at polling stations will

be closely monitored.

Some of the rural voters such as teachers are clearly instructed to tell

presiding officers that they were functionally illiterate, so that the

police could monitor their choices while pretending to give assistance.

There is also widespread politicisation of food aid by Zanu PF.

Under this electoral regime, rural voters have faced a world where silence

was the only option.

Rural folk have chosen to live in obedience, in silence, well aware any

dissent would be crushed.

It is not a democratic election if the ruling party controls all

election-related institutions, the State media is a de facto organ of the

ruling party, and opposition supporters face death threats from Zanu PF.

Under no standards anywhere can an election be deemed free or fair where

these kinds of problems exist.

Senior Zanu PF officials repeatedly raise the spectre of “war” if the

ruling party lost the election and senior members of the security forces

campaign vigorously for Zanu PF.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has underscored that “persons

entitled to vote must be free to vote for any candidate for election

…and free to support or to oppose government, without undue influence or

coercion of any kind which may distort or inhibit the free expression of

the elector’s will.”

It is clear that the upcoming 2018 national elections will again be

tightly contested, making it more important than ever to carry out urgent

fundamental electoral reforms.

Methodological interventions should be deployed now to destroy the fear

factor in rural areas. It is incumbent on the recently formed opposition

alliance, as a matter of urgency, to destroy the fear factor, raise

limitless poll expectations for villagers, and end suppression of rural

folk.

The campaign to destroy the fear factor needs courage, not lily-livered

politicians, and will certainly face harsh resistance from Zanu PF because

it will be sufficient to put the survival of the worn-out Mugabe regime at

stake.

It could take many forms, a mixture of the internal and external, the

strategic and ideological; the escalation of opposition presence in rural

areas to assure villagers that there will be no consequences for their

electoral choices.