Source: Panic as cooking oil vanishes again – DailyNews Live
17 October 2017
HARARE – There is once again growing uneasiness in the market as the
country has been hit by another shortage of cooking oil, which retailers
blame on oil manufacturing companies – who are said to be selectively
supplying a few “favoured” outlets.
At the same time, the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe (OEAZ) – a
grouping of seven producers who supply 95 percent of the country’s edible
oils – has in return accused retailers of unjustifiably increasing the
price of cooking oil to consumers.
