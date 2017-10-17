Panic as cooking oil vanishes again

Source: Panic as cooking oil vanishes again – DailyNews Live

17 October 2017

HARARE – There is once again growing uneasiness in the market as the
country has been hit by another shortage of cooking oil, which retailers
blame on oil manufacturing companies – who are said to be selectively
supplying a few “favoured” outlets.

At the same time, the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe (OEAZ) – a
grouping of seven producers who supply 95 percent of the country’s edible
oils – has in return accused retailers of unjustifiably increasing the
price of cooking oil to consumers.

