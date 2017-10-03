Peace Bill sails through

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau
 THE National Assembly has passed the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill and the proposed law is set to be introduced in the Senate today. The passage of the Bill follows minor changes to the original Bill following some criticism by legislators.

Last Tuesday, the Parliamentary Legal Committee issued a non-adverse report on the Bill and the following day after the National Assembly’s Question Time, the House took the Bill through its final stages, passed it and transmitted it to the Senate. The Bill, which is being steered through Parliament by Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko is widely expected to sail through the Senate after overcoming hurdles in the National Assembly.

In May, Mphoko defended the Bill despite earlier criticism from both Zanu-PF and MDC-T MPs. He said those who were shooting down the proposed law were suffering from fear of the unknown. MPs from across the floor had expressed reservations about the proposed law saying there were critical issues that include compensation, tenure of the commission, justice and amnesty that had to be addressed.

He told legislators that the Bill cannot be wished away as it was a constitutional requirement.

He said the Bill was for the good of the nation and he would work hard to ensure that it passes through the House.

