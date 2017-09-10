Source: People must get free IDs: Dr Mpofu | Sunday News (local news)

Clinton Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

PEOPLE who have lost identity cards should be allowed to get free ones to accord them the chance to register for next year’s general elections, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Dr Obert Mpofu told representatives from his constituency at a meeting held in Bulawayo yesterday that it was ridiculous for people to pay for lost identity cards.

“It is obvious that such things get lost especially in rural areas where people do not have drawers to keep their belongings, so people should get IDs so that they can go and vote,” said Dr Mpofu who is also Umguza representative in the National Assembly.

This comes after President Mugabe has proclaimed an order for the new registration of voters in all wards and constituencies.

“Whereas, it is provided in section 36A (1) (a) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that the President on the advice of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, may at any time, by proclamation, that there shall be a new registration of voters in all wards and constituencies, and whereas the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has notified me, in writing, of the need to conduct a new registration of voters in all wards and constituencies:

“Now, therefore, under and by the virtue of the powers vested in me as President, I do, by this proclamation order a new registration of voters in all wards and constituencies and fix Thursday 14th of September 2017, as the date upon which the new registration will begin and fix Monday the 15th January 2018 as the latest day upon claims and applications for registration shall be received in all wards and constituencies,” reads the proclamation released last week.

Dr Mpofu also applauded the Zanu PF Matabeleland North province for shunning factionalism and choosing to rally behind President Mugabe.

“What makes me love Matabeleland North and Umguza to be specific is that you are united and that you do not have this thing called factionalism. It is important for people to know that there is only one President,” he said.