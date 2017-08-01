Source: PF slams Malema for calling Lungu a coward | Daily News

LUSAKA – The the ruling Patriotic Front media team has described South Africa’s opposition leader Julius Malema as an imperialist’s rabid lap dog running errands for his master.

In a statement made available to the media today and signed by PF’s Media Director Sunday Chanda, the ruling party said that Malema is running around because his paymasters told him so, including falsities by UPND National Chairperson Mrs Mutale Nalumango and Douglas Siyakalima during their visit to him earlier this month.

Julius Malema at a rally in South Africa called president Lungu a coward and accused him of suppressing the opposition.