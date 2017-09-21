Source: PG interviews: New details emerge; Goba, Hogwe tied top candidates – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 21, 2017

NEW details have emerged that newly-appointed Prosecuted-General (PG) Ray Goba and senior lawyer, Misheck Hogwe were tied top candidates at the Judicial Service Commission.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Goba’s appointment was announced last week in an Extraordinary Government Gazette, but the worsening factionalism within the government and Zanu PF has put the PG’s position in jeopardy.

There are allegations that Goba is not fit for the office because he has a previous obstruction of justice conviction in Namibia.

NewsDay has in its possession JSC consolidated marks of the six interviewees, which show Hogwe was top on the list, but tied with Goba in terms of the score card.

Goba and Hogwe scored 59%, followed by Wilson Manase with 53%.

The remaining trio of Tecler Mapota, Florence Ziyambi and Charles Chinyama all scored below 40%.

Mapota was fourth with 38%, Ziyambi fifth with 37% and Chinyama was last with 23%.

Last week, social media was also awash with allegations that Goba was a prohibited immigrant in Namibia, but this has been proven to be false.

NewsDay spoke to Goba about the allegations and he showed his passport as proof that he had been officially in and out of Namibia several times after he came back to Zimbabwe for good in 2012.

Goba said he was aware of the false and malicious allegations.

“My principal is aware of the true facts of the Namibia issue. It is a lie that I am prohibited to travel to Namibia. In fact, I was there last week on private business,” he said.

NewsDay also saw that JSC only sent one set of recommendations to President Robert Mugabe that bore the names of Hogwe, Goba and Manase for appointment to the office of PG.

A source close to the Justice ministry said the reversal of the appointment was highly unlikely, but possible.

“The President can rescind the appointment, but it is highly unlikely that he would that,” the source said.

“In any event, if that happens, the interviewing process will have to be redone, as there are not enough persons left with a mark above 50%.”

Goba is yet to be sworn into office despite his appointment being made public last week, as Mugabe is currently in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.