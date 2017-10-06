Source: Police block MDC Hurungwe rally – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 6 October 2017

HARARE – Police in Karoi have banned an MDC rally set to be addressed by

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa to mobilise people to register to vote

ahead of next year’s hotly-contested election, the opposition party said

yesterday.

The rally on October 7, just after the start of the Zimbabwe Electoral

Commission (Zec)’s voter registration blitz, would have been the latest in

a series of rallies by MDC against the incumbent President Robert Mugabe,

whom they claim has vandalised the economy.

Police have received notice of the rally from the organisers.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said: “We note with dismay that the police

have today stopped the MDC `Chakachaya’ Star Rally billed to be addressed

by MDC vice president honourable advocate Nelson Chamisa on Saturday has

been banned

“The police in Hurungwe have denied the party permission to hold a voter

registration and mobilisation rally at Chikangwe Stadium, Karoi in

Mashonaland West province.

“In a letter erroneously dated September 04, 2017, the Officer Commanding

Hurungwe District Chief Superintendent B. Ncube wrote to the party’s

Hurungwe district indicating that it was impossible for the party to

proceed with the rally, owing to undisclosed reasons.”

Gutu said the police had been notified of the rally by the local

leadership in terms of the law.

“This development is disturbing particularly considering that a genuine

free and fair election is predicated upon all political parties being

given an opportunity to access all places of the country.

“We also note that Zanu PF gatherings ahead of the voter registration

blitz that kicks off on Tuesday are being allowed to proceed

uninterrupted,” he said.

“The party is undeterred and therefore remains focused on convergence and

converging the nation for the people’s imminent victory.”

The MDC urged “all our supporters to turn out in their numbers and

register to vote in the coming elections.”

“None but ourselves will free us from the shackles of a clueless

government that has allowed the economic situation to deteriorate to these

plumbing depths,” Gutu said.