Police brutality exposed as Epworth woman suffers broken leg, hand

Four police officers yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing three charges of assaulting an Epworth woman, Bertha Genje, after she had reprimanded them for destroying her property.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused — Stanley Chipupuri (32), Cosmas Simavali (28), Timothy Musiniwa (46) and Madhuveko Dhawu (39) — were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Amanda Muridzo, who remanded them to September 12 on $50 bail each.

It is the State’s case that on August 10 this year, Genje was at her home when Chipupuri and other officers, who are still at large, arrived in the company of one Emmanuel Chibanda, who had been arrested for an undisclosed matter.

Later, the officers took Genje to her uncle’s residence, where a misunderstanding arose after she told the officers not to break her uncle’s door.

The State alleges the officers then assaulted Genje indiscriminately with open hands and batons, until she was rescued by a person only identified as Nigel.

Genje reportedly left the scene and went to her grandmother’s place, but Chipupuri followed her and arrested her for “assaulting” police officers.

While at the police station, Genje was further assaulted and sustained a fractured hand and leg in the process.

The State also alleges a Constable Marufu, who is at large, also kicked Genje on her private parts and she collapsed.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the accuseds’ arrests.

Bigboy Chikadaga appeared for the State.

