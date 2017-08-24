Source: Police, CIO ‘informer’ clash – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 24 August 2017

HARARE – Court proceedings were temporarily halted as top detective Joseph

Nemaisa and his crack team wrestled with a self-proclaimed Central

Intelligence Organisation (CIO) informer Delish Nguwaya who had been due

to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday over allegations of

possessing cocaine.

The dramatic incident was sparked by Nemaisa, who swooped on Nguwaya as he

waited outside the courtroom for Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa

to call him to take the stand.

Nguwaya was recently at the centre of a corruption storm involving CIO

operatives and senior police officers, in which he claimed he had been

tricked by police to volunteer incriminating information as a witness

before tables were turned against him after he “implicated” their bosses.

He screamed as Nemaisa and his team dragged him on the floor – forcing

people to rush out of courtrooms to witness the spectacle – a rarity in

the functions of both police and Office of the President who share mutual

respect for each other’s roles in combating crime. Nemaisa had pinned

Nguwaya to the ground while summoning more manpower to try and subdue the

CIO informer who was resisting the handcuffs.

The detectives appeared not bothered by the swelling crowds and howls of

disapproval from the public as they dragged Nguwaya down the staircase

with his head perilously bumping against the staircase.

Nguwaya was bundled into a waiting truck and taken away to the police

station. However, regional magistrate Mupeiwa, who was waiting to hear

Nguwaya’s trial on allegations of possession of cocaine, did not have kind

words for Nemaisa and his team.

“There is no authority in Zimbabwe that is above the court and police have

acted contemptuously. I will not issue the accused person with a warrant

of arrest because his absence was necessitated by police,” Mupeiwa said.

Nguwaya’s lawyer Jonathan Samukange asked for his removal from further

remand, arguing that the police had shown total disregard for the law.

Mupeiwa concurred with Samukange and removed Nguwaya from remand.