Source: Police, CIO ‘informer’ clash – DailyNews Live
Tarisai Machakaire 24 August 2017
HARARE – Court proceedings were temporarily halted as top detective Joseph
Nemaisa and his crack team wrestled with a self-proclaimed Central
Intelligence Organisation (CIO) informer Delish Nguwaya who had been due
to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday over allegations of
possessing cocaine.
The dramatic incident was sparked by Nemaisa, who swooped on Nguwaya as he
waited outside the courtroom for Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa
to call him to take the stand.
Nguwaya was recently at the centre of a corruption storm involving CIO
operatives and senior police officers, in which he claimed he had been
tricked by police to volunteer incriminating information as a witness
before tables were turned against him after he “implicated” their bosses.
He screamed as Nemaisa and his team dragged him on the floor – forcing
people to rush out of courtrooms to witness the spectacle – a rarity in
the functions of both police and Office of the President who share mutual
respect for each other’s roles in combating crime. Nemaisa had pinned
Nguwaya to the ground while summoning more manpower to try and subdue the
CIO informer who was resisting the handcuffs.
The detectives appeared not bothered by the swelling crowds and howls of
disapproval from the public as they dragged Nguwaya down the staircase
with his head perilously bumping against the staircase.
Nguwaya was bundled into a waiting truck and taken away to the police
station. However, regional magistrate Mupeiwa, who was waiting to hear
Nguwaya’s trial on allegations of possession of cocaine, did not have kind
words for Nemaisa and his team.
“There is no authority in Zimbabwe that is above the court and police have
acted contemptuously. I will not issue the accused person with a warrant
of arrest because his absence was necessitated by police,” Mupeiwa said.
Nguwaya’s lawyer Jonathan Samukange asked for his removal from further
remand, arguing that the police had shown total disregard for the law.
Mupeiwa concurred with Samukange and removed Nguwaya from remand.
COMMENTS