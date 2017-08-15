Police don’t know where #GraceMugabe is – AS IT HAPPENED | News24

Dubbed “Gucci Grace”, “The First Shopper”, or even “DisGrace”, Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe is known to have a short temper, reports AFP.

Here is some interesting information about her:

– She told crowds in 2015 that she would put her husband in a wheelchair if necessary so he could run for re-election.

– She has often been accused of extravagant spending on luxury clothes and international travel

– Born on July 23, 1965, in South Africa, Grace has three children with Mugabe, 41 years her senior, as well as a son from her first marriage.

– She has a short temper: In 2009, she punched a British photographer in Hong Kong for taking pictures of her at a luxury hotel.

– Grace was also awarded a doctorate by the University of Zimbabwe, where her husband is chancellor, reportedly just three months after enrolling.