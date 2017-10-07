Source: Police impound unregistered vehicles | Daily News

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is embarking on a blitz to impound all unregistered vehicles.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the “No to Unregistered Vehicles” blitz started early this month. It has so far netted 269 vehicles, which have been impounded.

“A total of 269 vehicles have been impounded since 1st October 2017 for moving on the country’s roads whilst the owners had not effected change of ownership as required in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14).

“The ZRP as a law enforcement agency has noted the increased flagrant disregard of traffic laws by motorists and the commission of criminal acts by elements using these unregistered vehicles or those without registration number plates.

“67 vehicles were impounded for operating as Public Service Vehicles yet they are not registered in terms of the Road Motor Transportation Act (Chapter 13:10),” Nyathi said.

The police also warned drivers who flout road rules.

“The police have also noted that there is a small clique of unruly motorist who are not stopping at law enforcement checkpoints, they pass through red robots, cut corners at road junctions and intersections and in the process cause chaos in the Central Business District by flouting road rules and regulations.

“This conduct must stop forthwith. Errant motorists should not cry foul if they are arrested. Police will make sure use of spikes to stop these dangerous motorists if this bad conduct continues.

“The operation will continue for an indefinite period. Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded until the necessary registration procedures are completed.

“Motorists are therefore being warned that all vehicles moving on the country’s roads with no registration plates should register without delay.”

Meanwhile, the ZRP with other 26 countries in the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation and Eastern Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation are conducting a blitz targeting theft of motor vehicles, drug trafficking, trafficking in human beings, people smuggling, and illicit firearms among other crimes.