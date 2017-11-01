Police warn of surge in armed robberies 

Helen Kadirire 31 October 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned of a sharp increase in

muggings around the Second Street and Churchill Avenue area in Harare.

ZRP Avondale Police Station said in a notice: “We advise all citizens,

residents, pedestrians and or motorists passing through Second Street and

Churchill right up to Teviotdale Road and Churchill, all areas and roads

surrounding the University of Zimbabwe that there has been a huge upsurge

in muggings, smash and grabs too. We lost a suspect yesterday in the thick

UZ bushes but we assure the public that we are on it.”

This comes just after police spokesperson Charity Charamba warned of armed

robbers targeting travellers in Beitbridge and Zvishavane.

According to an alert, police have responded to several robberies, all

within those two areas.

This comes as the economy is collapsing, with critical shortages of cash,

and the price of everyday goods shooting up, and government is launching a

crackdown on vending.

In the crimes, hitchhikers are picked up and before reaching their

destination, the robbers pull a gun on the passengers, and seize personal

property, authorities said.