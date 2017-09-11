Source: Politics, economics: Bane of Zim’s socio-economic prospects (Part 11) – DailyNews Live

Hama Saburi 10 September 2017

HARARE – Government has always paid its employees an annual bonus

cognisant of the level of salaries and the need to help its staff with

school fees in the following period although this thinking is now being

challenged as there is clear evidence President Robert Mugabe’s

administration can no longer afford the 13th cheque.

Politicians are adamant that it is grossly irresponsible for planners not

to include the bonus in their budgets. At the same time, technocrats argue

that committing government to pay the 13th cheque from nothing undermines

the austerity measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The result has been the continuation of conflict between economists and

politicians.

Politicians look for jobs every five years and will never allow

technocrats to ease them out of their jobs. Our local economists do not

seem to have grasped the importance of timing in policy implementation

where you have an administration that is so obsessed with winning polls.

Why would government retrench staff towards elections? What are the likely

implications – politically and socially? These are simple issues that

economists need to consider.

Economists need to appreciate that hard economic policy options are

implemented soon after elections such that the results bear fruit at least

12 months before the next elections.

It is also an art to convince your political bosses on why certain

policies should be done – bring out the political benefits as well.

In an article entitled “Neo-liberalism Oversold?”, the IMF noted that the

neo-liberal agenda has not delivered as expected on the issue of fiscal

consolidation (austerity).

Fiscal consolidation entails reducing the size of government, constraining

government spending through limits of fiscal deficit and limiting the

ability of government to accumulate debt.

While noting the adverse implications of high fiscal deficits and debt,

the paper notes that fiscal consolidation also results in lower output,

welfare and higher unemployment. There is, therefore, need to strike a

balance in terms of the push towards fiscal consolidation.

While it may be necessary to reduce the size of government, consideration

should be given to the possible impact on service delivery, aggregate

demand in the economy and overall economic activity.

While it is good to cut unnecessary expenditures, it is important to take

into account that there is a limit to which one can cut expenditures

without the risk of gross domestic product collapsing as was the case in

Greece.

An assessment of when such an option is beneficial is therefore critical.

Our biggest challenge is probably to focus more on growing the economy,

which would bring down government’s deficit in a sustainable manner, and

put the nation’s finances on a firmer footing. Spending cuts and tax

increases can also play a role, but may need to be introduced gradually.

This, however, does not negate the issue of efficiency and effectiveness

in utilising the available resources so that we get value for every dollar

we spend.

The IMF and World Bank (WB) will not recommend that African countries

beneficiate or add value to their primary commodities as this would impact

on the availability of raw materials to their shareholders hence the

standard prescription to cut expenses and their over fixation with

macroeconomic ratios.

Unfortunately, our economists and technocrats would be happier getting a

pat on the back from these institutions while impoverishing their

countrymen. Politicians see things differently and rightly so in such

cases.

There is also this narrative that our economists continue to peddle: That

without getting external assistance and foreign direct investment we are

doomed.

As a result, our bureaucrats have resigned to fate and continue to push

for the need to engage IMF and WB when in fact nothing is likely to happen

on this front in the short to medium term.

Further, economists need to read and get a deeper understanding of our

economy and recommend policies from an informed position realising what

works and what does not work for us, how we can best implement and

sequence policies.

Economists should therefore avoid tying themselves to particular

ideologies, and be willing to modify and change their views.

Politicians also need to avoid self-serving policies and allow for the

implementation of policies that support economic growth and development.

Thus it can be said that politics and economics are inextricably

intertwined.