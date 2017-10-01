PRESIDENT Mugabe has appointed Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Silence Pondo as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Secretary with effect from last Monday.

Source: Pondo gets Presidential nod | The Sunday Mail Oct 1, 2017

Zacc human resources and administration chair Commissioner Farai Chinyani said Snr Asst Comm Pondo was appointed by the President after due process. She said he was one of 20 candidates interviewed by the anti-graft body for the job, after which six names were short-listed.

The six names were then forward to the President.

“There are some elements suggesting that Mr Pondo did not succeed in the interviews and all the due process.

‘‘This is false because we followed the necessary process until we came up with a list of six candidates.

‘‘All the paperwork and evidence is available to prove due process was followed,” said Comm Chinyani.

She said Zacc had since written to Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri to effect Snr Asst Comm Pondo’s transfer to the anti graft body.

The senior cop was seconded to Zacc as acting secretary two years ago after Mr Ngonidzashe Gumbo was fired over a US$400 000 scandal.

Zacc spokesperson Ms Phyllis Chikundura said, “We officially want you to know that: Zacc conducted interviews for its substantive Secretary among them the then Acting Secretary Mr Silence Pondo. A list of 6 candidates who had passed the interviews was sent for security vetting

“The top six candidates with all their vetting and interview results were submitted to the Office of the President and Cabinet. Mr Pondo was then approved as the substantive Secretary.

As Zacc, we can authoritatively say Mr Pondo passed the security vetting and we have documents to prove it.”