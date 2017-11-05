Source: President’s speech at the Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Bulawayo | Sunday News (local news)

Ndasimuka pazuva ranhasi kuti muno muBulawayo tiudzwe pfungwa dzemuno muBulawayo nekuti constituency dzemuno dzanga dzichihwinwa ne opposition. Saka tauya takazvisimbaradza mupfungwa kuti zvatinoita nhasi zvipe mushandu kuvanhu nenhengo dzedu dzemuBulawayo. We want change, Bulawayo must change.

Tinotenda, I’m glad that so many have come out. It’s the second city to Harare and we can’t afford to be losing it. But what I did not expect which I had a bit of information about was that some people had arranged to send persons here to boo the First Lady.

The First lady vanotaura zvechokwadi zviripamoyo. Hatinganyarare tirambe tichinyarara tichinzwa kuti kune vanhu nanhasi wese kuMasvingo kune vanonzi varikuti province ino haisi yavaMugabe, province ino ndeya vaMnangagwa, kuMidlands the same. Variko vanotiudza, there are members vaikoko. Asi vanhu vashoma ivavo vanonzi varikudaro, vanotinyomba zuva nezuva, we are insulted. President anogara achitukwa ikoko nevanhu ivavo.

Asi tine vanhu vedu, ruzhinji rwevanhu vanotevera gwara, vanoda kubatana nevamwe, havade hunyany’a ihwohwo.

Ko ndinotukwa muzita ravaMnangagwa kuti kuno ndekwavaMnangagwa, ko ndakatadza here kuti ndiite appoint vaMnangagwa sa-deputy wangu?

Kana ndakatadza ndinovadonhedza mangwana chaiye. Kana vachida kuvamba musangano wavo neavo vanova-suppoter ngavavambe. Ngavavambe.

Hatingaite musangano wekunyombana pano. I don’t like that.

Zvaoganaizwa takanzwa kuti kurikuoganaizwa, I don’t like that. Vanoda kumira kushure kwangu, vomira kushure kwangu, vasingade ngavaende.

Those who don’t want let them go, let them go. Hatinyengerere vanhu, hatife takanyengerera vanhu, it doesn’t matter who. Kana zvasvika pakadai tinoti zvasvika zvino pakuti tichiita final decision.

Tirikuenda kuma elections, tirikuenda kuCongress. KuCongress ikoko ndiko kwaticha decider zvakawanda. Asi ndati ndizvitaure here because I’m annoyed. Zuva ranhasi ratirikuti tavakupedzisa Interface, tonzwa all this nonsense. Handizvide.

So, nhengo vanozviti tiri varume vemusangano vari kuMasvingo, be prepared to form your own party. We can’t have you insulting us day in day out.

Hazviite, vanaMatuke muri chii . . . Okay go your way, we go our way. Tinoda kutenda nekuunganidza kwamaita vanhu. Tinokutendesesai, rwendo rwamafamba Interface. Makambofamba one million-men march iya, ikabudirira zvakakomba vanhu vasingaitarisire kuti ibudirire. Asi yakabudirira, ndopatakazovamba Interface.

Tinofara, asi tinokususukidziwo ma-youth edu, ndosaka takati hamungashaikwe ku-festival yeYouth kuRussia. Saka ndakasarudza ini kuti ndege yangu muende nayo, ini ndokwasha imwe yatingabhadhare kuenda kuUruguay. Tinofara kuti makaenda mukanomira nevamwe mukanopembera, muchizvipembedza ma-youth epasi pano. That’s what we want to see, ne-leadership yenyu yatinorumbidza. Hongu pachine zvinosungirwa kuitwa hameno kuti tirikunonokerei. Takati ngatitsvagei mota tipe madzimai, tipe vana vedu mota. Asi zvirikunonoka, handisati ndanzwa kuti chinononotsa chii. Ndichanzwa kuna vaChombo navaMpofu. Vakandiudza kuti dzakabhadharirwa kare. Ma-chief wo vakakumbira tikabvuma kuti tichavatengera, saka naizvozvo ngationei kuti pamwedzi uwo uno uyu November asati apera mota dzinenge dzauya.

Tozvisimbaradza tooganaiza zvakasimba. Gwara, gwara, gwara, munoriziva gwara, gwara, gwara tinosungirwa kutevera gwara. Ma-war veterans tinoda vegwara, vasingade kutevera gwara hameno ngavaendevo zvavo kwavonoda kuenda.

Asi ruzhinji vanoda kutevera gwara re-party nekuti vakagara vachiti isu tinotungamirirwa ne-party. Politics leads the gun. Ndiyo principle yatakatevera kunze kwenyika nanhasi ndizvo zvatiri kutevera. Hatimanikidze, aiwa. Tinoda vatinenge tichiti ava ndivo vatingade divi redu, tichavashara kuCongress zvakanakanaka. Ndivo vachasarudzwawo pakati pavo kuti vamwe vazo mirira matunhu avo ma-constituencies avo across the country.

Saka kumadzimai, chichemo chenyu tirikuchinzwa. Tanga tichiti tonochiisa kuCongress. Imi mozvisarudzira wamunoda kuti vakutungamirirei. Kana pane vamwe vane mamwe mazano vanotipawo mazano ikoko. Asi tinoda madzimai kuti vave nemufaro wekuti hurongwa hwedu huri kucherechedza our belief in gender yatagara tinayo yatakataura, yatinotaura zvakare taenda ku African Union kuti isu tine gender principle yekuti madzimai edu vave pamwechete nesu varume.

Takavasimudzira kubva kufundo. We have raised the stature of our women. Whereas yesterday our grandparents did not see any value in educating women, we have changed that. We see immense value in educating the girl child. So we have now, in our secondary institutions together, there are slightly more women, more girls than boys, which is good for a change.

So we would want the girls to go on and on and all that defeatism that we had earlier on that, oh girls cannot do science. Ngamanga! The girl child is as good as intellectually capacitated as the boy child. We now have women who are doctors, engineers as well and we want that aspect to come up.

Yesterday, after I had concluded the exercise of capping the graduates at Nust, I wrote in my usual book, ravanoti ndiite remarks, kuti ndinotenda kuti Nust yadzokera ku-mandate yayo yekuita science and technology, Nust.

But ndakati handina kumboona engineering candidate zvikanzi ah na Vice Chancellor no, no, varipo vanoseenza kuma-industries. Ndikati no, that’s not enough, that’s not what I mean. I want to see engineers, people who can make tractors, people who can mechanically produce products we need for agriculture, even construct an aircraft. Ndozvatiri kuda, practical application of your engineering education, kwete yekunonyora examination muchipasa, theory no. We want now the application of theory to practice.

So our universities must be alert. We need them to go to institutions where there is now practical application of engineering disciplines and not the theoretical aspects that we have pursued in the past. The first graduation we had was at HIT the Harare Institute of Technology. Unoona kuti ikoko vakomana varikuita zvatinoda zvemugwara. Varikutarisa kuti ku-agriculture ndezvipi zvinodiwa, mishonga inodiwa ndeipi tiongorere. Kuma industry ndeapi mainstruments anodiwa, and you have young people working to construct the implements we need in our industry. Ndiyo engineering yatinoda kwete yekunyora maB muchipasa.

Tirikuenda iyezvino to the second phase yeAgricultural programme yedu, but we have enhanced it. KuCabinet vanoyeuka zvatakati gore rino tinosungirwa kuita. Tikambotarisira mvura tichiti ichanaya asi ndakanzwa kuti nezuro yakanaya zvakakomba kudivi reHarare. So we must gear ourselves for that.

Tinoda ma-grains kuti awande. Akawandisisa zvipfuwo zvedu tinoda kuti tizvipewo kudya kwatinorima. Pachanogaiwa, pachanosanganiswa nezvimwe zvakadaro, zvinoita kuti mombe dzive nenyama yakanaka, nguruve dzive nenyama yakanaka nehuku atinoti ma-road runners aye, ane ma-pellets anokwanisa kuiswa nesu kuti dzinge dzakasimba, kwete kutatira sezvinoita twumwe twujongwe, twuchitadza kumhanya, hatidi kudaro.

Towanzawo nguruve. I’m happy kuti vakawanda vavanenguruve. Hwai dzichiri shoma. Totarisa kunze kuti ma-markets atingave nawo ndeapi tikada kurima hwai. KumaArab ndochidyo chavo chehwai, vamwe vanoda mbudzi. Saka zviviri izvi, hatizvirime isusu, tongochengeta tichiti zvipfuwo tichiti zvinokura zvoga, zvinodyawo musango, mbudzi dzinodya mashizva dzichikwira matombo dzichadaro izvi. Aiwa ngatiitei dzekuchengeta sekuchengeta kwatinoita mombe dzedu. Mombe dzedu dzine machengeterwo akanaka sezvandataura. Kudzirimira huswa, kudzirimira lusen. Vane madairy sesu kuona kuti tirikupa greenery, greens to the dairy cow kuti dziburitsewo mukaka wakanaka. Izvozvo ndozvezvimwe zvatinofunga kuti zvingaitwe pamwaka unouyu.

Asi kuvamba iyezvino kana tanga tisati tasadharara, ngatichisadhararai kuona kuti vanhu vedu vari kuregister here under BVR. Zvavakudiwa tichivatsanangurira. We can’t delay anymore. Ava vane twavo vanechirwere chekuti isu chete ndisu tinosungirwa kunzi ZanuPF, nokuti takakosha, tine-province yakakura. Leave them alone. They are not many anyway. There are just a handful of idiotic fellows. Ruzhinji runotosema. Ndivo vanotiudza ka kuti kunoku aiwa ndidzo nyaya dziriko idzodzo. Hakusi kwako, ndekwani?

Ndingade kundiudza ini kuti ndiani angati kuMasvingo kuye hakusi kwangu ndekwake. Achidarirei? Akarwa hondo yatakarwawo isu, kana takarwa imwe chete iyoyo yekuti nyika yose yava yedu pamwechete. Haana kufunda zvatakafunda? Nguva yese yekuti tarwa kudaro hondo paunoti apa ndepangu hapasi pevamwe vakaendawo kuhondo, nevakasara vese. The country belongs to us together. Ilizwe lethu sonke ebantwini.

You have a stake, I have a stake in Matabeleland, you have stake in Matabeleland. The narrow mindedness that some have must condemn them to be outlaws of our party. Hatingambode kuramba tine vanhu vane kapfungwa ikako muno munyika hatidi. Vanoda kuti kuno ndekwanhingi, kunosungirwa kutongwa nanhingi. Ah! Urikutara uri ani. We’ll kick you out, Through your buttocks even, tione kuti unoenda kupi.

Nyika ndeyako iwewe? Zvamakazova ne-tradition yekuti makagara muri kokoko, vamwe vakagara vari kwaMurewa, vachigara vari kuMatabeleland. Zvaita kuti iwe ubva wati nekuti urikuitira toilet ikoko wobva wati ndekwangu. Kwaunoendera kudondo ndekwangu. Aaah! To hell with you. To hell, regai kubvuma izvozvo munyika menyu. You must not listen to that rubbish.

What annoys me is that our VPs have been silent about it. Variivo varikunzi tinoda kuti ndimi, kunoku ndekwangana. Iwe woti tonho, aiwa that I can’t accept. Aiwa. Tingadai tisina kunzwanana but we will sit down and discuss these matters. Tinosungirwa kugara musangano wedu and we will straighten these matters.

Vari in charge nema finances edu. Vari in charge ne programme dzatakati dzinosungirwa kuitwa dzemota, please nhasi iSaturday, mangwana Svondo.

Svondo rinouya tell me kuti mota dzasvika papi. We can’t wait anymore. Kana zvichireva kuti tonodzitorera ku Port Elizabeth ndo kwadzakaungana, let’s go and take them. We can’t continue. November haipfuure tigozoti, dzachashanda papi.

Ndoda kukutendai, nguva dzakuenda ku3, nekuuya kwamaita Bulawayo. Let Bulawayo regard this as a reawakening. The meeting, this interface is a reawakening of Bulawayo, a new reawakening, a new reawakening and we shall not again be seen lacking in support of our party Zanu-PF. We shall not allow the opposition to take the lead. No! That is a pledge we must make. If it means staying awake organising the people and sleeping only three, four hours, let’s do so. Let’s do so in the interest of our city in the interest of our people.

ELupane they showed us that lesson. It was excellent there. But we know we’ve had problems here koBulawayo, but anyway those who came out were many. But it could have been better. It is a start. Abadala balapha vukani. Get up and regard this as an obligation, obligation to get Bulawayo on top and not allow Tsvangirai naanaKhupe to be ahead of you. And those surrounding, Mat North, Mat South help Bulawayo. People from EMatojeni, people from Plumtree, Lower Gweru et cereta, you can spare some time to help Bulawayo to redeem itself.

So I say to you, have in mind the need for us to be strong, and not to be cowed by the few vanofamba vachida kukanganisa musangano wedu. Ku organiser ma-bus kuuya kuno kuzoita boo, boo who in the party? Vanhu vanotaura zviri different from you, I don’t like that. I know where the buses came from. Ndokune hunyany’a ikoko kumarara. So let’s stay together those who want the party and my leadership and who believe in my leadership, fine. Kana vamwe vasingade kuti ndive leader wavo fine they should find another leader where they want and I won’t stand in their way at all.

I have been in the party on the basis of my belief in the party, in the principles of the party and that’s what I still believe. We don’t go against the rules and principles of the party. We don’t put ourselves ahead of the party and say tinoda ngana, uyu anodiwa nevanhu hatimude. Uri ani unodaro? Aah come on. Anyway we will talk about this much more in the party nekuCongress kwese, Central committee kwese. We must straighten this thing up and kill it.

Vanenge vasingade vachirambirira sticking to it let them go. Pamberi nekubatana, pamberi nekubatana, pasi nevasingade kubatana nevamwe.

I thank you.