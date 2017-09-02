Source: Princess Diana’s life celebrated 20 years on | Herald (International)

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG. — It has been two decades today since Princess of Wales, Diana died in a car crash in the French capital, Paris.

Reputed as the “People’s Princess,” the 36-year-old along with her lover Dodi al-Fayed were killed when a limousine carrying them crashed in the Alma tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

Arguably one of the most famous women in the world then and even today, Diana was known for her humanitarian side. That led her to visit a number of African countries in her royal capacity.

She met with some of Africa’s leaders including South Africa’s anti-apartheid leader and global political icon. She also met with President Mugabe on a visit to Harare in 1993.

She did some work in Angola where she met with victims of landmine attacks. Diana teamed up with the Red Cross in the project.

To date, the Flame of Liberty in the French capital has become a sort of shrine to Princess Diana.

Many still remember the night of August 31 and how she died. The tunnel where the deadly accident happened still bears the marks of a tragic episode which shook the world.

In London on the eve of the anniversary of her death, her sons – Princes William and Harry acknowledged the flowers laid at the gates of Kensington Palace in tribute. They have been praised for keeping her in the public memory.

Previous anniversaries of her death have passed with little fuss, suggesting that the “People’s Princess”, as she was dubbed by then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, had perhaps lost some of her allure and relevance.

But with the popular William and Harry coming to the fore, the 20th anniversary has sparked a re-examination of the role Diana played in Britain and the royal family, from her lavish wedding in 1981 to her bitter divorce.

Diana’s passing prompted the biggest public outpouring of grief seen in Britain in recent times, and few royals since have captivated the world like she did. — Africa News.