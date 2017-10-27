Source: Probe team for Chinguno | The Herald October 27, 2017

Herald Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League has dispatched a four-member delegation to Chipinge to investigate allegations that the party’s Manicaland youth chair, Cde Mubuso Chinguno, has embezzled more than $400 000 mobilised to service youth stands in the area. Allegations against Cde Chinguno stemmed from a demonstration staged against him by the party youths in Chipinge on Tuesday.

The youths alleged that Cde Chinguno misappropriated money to service stands collected through two companies linked to him. Although President Mugabe counselled that Government should consider building flats for the youths, its not clear how Cde Chinguno got large tracts of land stretching over 300 hectares to sell to the youths. The probe team that is being led by the league’s secretary for security, Cde Tungamirai Mutonhodza, will receive reports from party youths at Checheche Growth Point tomorrow, after which it will submit a detailed report to the league’s management committee next Monday.

Other members of the team are Cdes Letwin Dombodzvuku, who is the deputy chair of the probe team, Idah Garakasha (deputy secretary for finance in the youth league) and Cde Nqobile Ndlovu (deputy secretary for legal affairs in the youth league). The team is accompanied by the party’s youth director, Cde Blessed Ziome, who will be taking minutes.

National Youth League member Cde Beauty Dhliwayo has been tasked to chair the meeting, while Cde Mutonhodza receives information from the aggrieved parties. Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga confirmed the development yesterday. He said the team was set up after noting the seriousness of the matter and the amounts of money involved.

“We received official reports from youths in Chipinge and we have dispatched a four-member team to go and investigate the allegations raised by the youths,” said Cde Chipanga.

“We saw it fit given the importance of the matter to respond swiftly. We cannot afford to ignore such a serious matter. The team will receive information at Checheche on Saturday, where most of the affected members are. We expect to receive a full report on Monday. The deployment of this team shows that we value and prioritise concerns of the people of Manicaland.”

About 21 youths lodged complaints to the police over the matter. Some of those who lodged reports with the police were Cdes Joyce Muyambo, Tonderai Ngwendu Douglas Mlambo, Plaxcedes Muringami, Elisha Mandhlazi, Gilbert Kombo, Memory Baiwa, Pamela Waeni, Dakarai Matongo and Trust Dunguni. As part of their concerns, youths in Chipinge said at least 2 500 people paid the developers $10 registration fees each in the district, but only 500 stands were partially serviced. They further alleged that Cde Chinguno forced the registered youths to pay monthly subscriptions of $35.