Source: Progress in Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill | Daily News

HARARE – Parliament is moving to pass the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill which seeks to repeal the principal Act crafted in 1961.

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda said last week: “I have to inform the House that I have received a non-adverse report from the Parliamentary Legal Committee on the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill (H. B. 19, 2016).”

The Bill proposes a ban on all riverbed mining except when a mining operation is in a joint venture agreement with the government. This Bill, years in the making, was first gazetted on August 12, 2016.

The Bill was then introduced into Parliament by the Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa, and then public hearings into the Bill were held in September last year and it received highly critical comments, which were tabled in the House by the chairperson of the Mines and Energy portfolio committee Daniel Shumba.

Contentious issues were the “strategic minerals” listed in the proposed amendment, and a mooted Mining Affairs Board which will be chaired by the Mines permanent secretary.