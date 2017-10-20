Source: Protesting MPs force early Parly adjournment | Daily News

HARARE – Angry legislators across the political divide yesterday forced the early adjournment of the National Assembly as they demanded their outstanding allowances and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Efforts by the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mable Chinomona to calm down the furious MPs were fruitless as her voice was drowned by uproarious heckling by the legislators.

The MPs are owed more than $15 million for sitting allowances that have not been paid since the commencement of the present 8th Parliament in 2013.

They are yet to get $50 000 CDF they have been promised.

MDC MP for Musikavanhu Prosper Mutseyami was the first to raise the issue, igniting an uproar from both sides of the House

Chinomona tried to silence the Zanu PF MPs saying she doesn’t expect unruly behaviour from ruling party MPs.

“We must call the (Finance) minister (Ignatius Chombo) to come here. Speaker, you are talking on behalf of someone who is alive.

“We don’t want to go on strike because this will paint a bad picture on the image of our country. We want our money now,” Buhera South Zanu PF MP Joseph Chinotimba said.

Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa incited the MPs to sing: “Mari yedu, mari yedu. We want our money.”

Zanu PF Mutasa South legislator Irene Zindi complained that they are being forced to ferry people from their constituency to come to Harare for party functions using their own resources.

Some of the Zanu MPs who added their voices on the matter include Harare South legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe, Zvishavane Ngezi MP John Holder and Zvimba West Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The National Assembly was then forced to adjourn after Zanu PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke noted that MPs were in a bad temper and could not continue with business of the day.