Source: Purge on ex-VP allies continues – NewsDay Zimbabwe November 8, 2017

THE purge on axed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies continues unabated in all Zanu PF provinces throughout the country with 12 senior party officials in Mashonaland East province under investigation after submitting their names for consideration in party primary elections.

By JAIROS SAUNYAMA/KENNETH NYANGANI

Provincial chairperson Bernard Makokove told his executive council on Monday that the 12 were now under investigation. These include Transport and Infrastructure Development deputy minister Michael Madanha (sitting Hwedza South MP); aspiring parliamentary candidates Daniel Garwe (Murewa North); Patrick Chidhakwa (Marondera East), Taengwa Parehwa (Wedza North), Kudzai Majuru (Goromonzi North) and Cleopas Kundiona (Marondera Central).

Other party members under investigation were war veteran Phillimon Mutongi, Nyarai Tsvuura, Lyn Gororo, Fungai Mahommed, Admire Rusere and Bertha Chinyanga.

The probe came after the province recommended the expulsion of former Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona.

A similar purge has rocked Manicaland province where Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene confronted Mutare North legislator Batsirai Pemhenayi during a provincial coordinating committee meeting on Monday and demanded that he be listed among several party officials facing the axe for sympathising with Mnangagwa.

Manicaland province recommended that 38 of its members be fired from the party for allegedly belonging to the Mnangagwa camp.

The list included party bigwigs such as newly-appointed Cyber Security minister Patrick Chinamasa, Oppah Muchinguri (Water development and Climate minister) Christopher Chingosho (Local Government deputy minister), Christopher Mushohwe (National Scholarships in the President’s Office) and Win Mlambo (Information Communication Technology deputy minister).

The party’s Matabeleland South province executive council also met and recommended the expulsion of 15 senior party members who include State Security minister Kembo Mohadi, his estranged wife Tambudzani, former Rural Development minister Abednico Ncube and Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni for flirting with the former VP.