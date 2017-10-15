Rains leave 5 600 homeless

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

MORE than 5 600 people were left homeless as a result of heavy rains which hit several parts of the country during the 2016/2017 rainfall season, an official has said.

Speaking during the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR) commemorations held in Plumtree on Friday, Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing Deputy Minister Cde Christopher Chingosho said the Government had made significant strides in relocating the victims and the process was still underway.

“The impacts of floods were distressful particularly for rural households. About 5 666 people were rendered homeless across the country. Over 33 000 suffered crop losses and water supply sources of close to 364 000 people were badly damaged.

“As Government, we have made significant efforts in building new homes for the affected. We have received substantial resources from other governments and the process of relocating the people is still ongoing,” he said.

Cde Chingosho said Matabeleland South Province was the second affected as 32 deaths were recorded as a result of drowning and lightning strikes.

He said 52 percent of these deaths were recorded in Insiza District.

Cde Chingosho said 2 348 people were rendered homeless in the province and 57 percent of these were from Umzingwane District.

He also said 357 households in Matabeleland South Province suffered livestock loss while 1 436 suffered crop losses.

Cde Chingosho said 48 schools within the province were also destroyed.

He appealed to various stakeholders to assist Government in mobilising resources ahead of the 2017/18 rainy season.

“The 2017/18 rainfall season is expected to be normal to above normal raising the sceptre of increased risk should the rains be excessive. At the moment we don’t have enough resources and we appeal to well wishers to assist Government in mobilising resources.

“All civil protection structures from the community, sub national and national levels must be ready for response. At the same time community members must take heed and undertake necessary measures to reduce risks. They must also adhere to settlement and building standards,” he said.

Cde Chingosho said the country has made significant strides in embracing latest data surveillance technologies to monitor imminent hazards.

He said the Government has also improved on early warning systems for natural hazards as part of precautionary measures.

He said efforts to raise awareness will also continue.

Speaking at the same event, United Nations representative Ms Anne Madzara said her organisation was committed towards supporting Government in its drive to manage disasters.

“Let me stress UN’s utmost commitment in continued support for disaster risk reduction in Zimbabwe. We are committed to continue working with the Government, development partners and other stakeholders.

“We are prepared to manage risks and invest in building the resilience of communities to withstand the effects of climate disasters. An example is the community resilience enhancement projects ongoing in nine districts across the country,” she said.

Ms Madzara said there was also a need to equip the vulnerable such as women, children, old people and those living with disabilities with unique skills and knowledge for managing disaster risks.

This year’s IDDR commemorations were held under the theme “Home safe home — reducing exposure, reducing displacement.”