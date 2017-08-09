Source: RBZ secures $600m nostro facility – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 9 August 2017

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has negotiated for an enhanced

nostro stabilisation facility of $600m from Afreximbank to manage the

cyclical nature of Zimbabwe’s foreign exchange receipts.

Economic experts said this is positive in the short-term as banks have

been struggling to settle maturing lines of credit.

The depletion of nostro balances has been blamed in part on the perennial

current account deficit. Continued foreign payments challenges have made

the country a less preferable destination of foreign capital as generally

investors invest where they can withdraw.

These payments challenges have also made local companies struggle to

procure some necessary raw materials and build up unnecessary costs to

businesses.

Equity Axis said the facility – a stop-gap measure – may help smoothen

transactions in the short-term.

“Serious structural reforms are needed to take the country out of this

challenge. Measures that will ensure productivity and competitiveness are

therefore necessary,” it said.