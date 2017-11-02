Source: Reconsider death penalty: Mugabe | Newsday (News)

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday warned that his government would soon resume hanging convicted murderers, as part of deterrent measures to curb increasing cases of cold-blooded murders recorded in the country each week.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Mugabe made the remarks at the burial of the late national hero, Don Muvuti at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The President said during his routine security briefings held on Mondays, Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri always presented chilling reports of cold-blooded murders, mostly committed over petty issues like delay in preparing a meal.

However, Mugabe said although his Cabinet was still divided over the matter, he would soon force his way and restore the death penalty.

Government has already invited applications for the hangman’s post, which fell vacant in 2005 when the country conducted its last execution.

“We have different views on this matter even in our Cabinet and even among the three of us (presidium), myself I want them killed while (Vice-President Emmerson) Mnangagwa wants leniency. (Vice-President Phelekezela) Mphoko hasn’t divulged his thoughts on this matter,” he said.

“I am thinking that let’s restore the death penalty because people are playing around with death by murdering others, this is not what we fought for. When we went to war, we wanted peace and happiness and not a country of murdering others.”

“If you hear that those who committed murder are being killed, then you must realise that those thoughts are Mugabe’s. We were standing at a robot showing green, but now it’s showing red. We don’t want to hear that, we should educate our young people who are growing up and for adults I don’t know the kind of education to give them,” he said amid wild applause from senior government officials present.

Citing the recent case of a Catholic nun who was raped and gruesomely murdered while praying at a shrine in Mutoko before her body was dumped in a nearby dam, Mugabe said such cases had jettisoned him to reconsider the death penalty.

Zimbabwe last executed a prisoner on death row in 2005. Two years ago, international rights lobby group Amnesty International applauded the Zanu PF regime for the “10-year hiatus”, urging authorities to declare an official moratorium on the death penalty.

Mnangagwa had, during his tenure as Justice minister, vowed to use other means of punishing murderers other than hanging them.

Yesterday, Mugabe also accused senior Zanu PF officials of burning the midnight oil consulting bogus church leaders to succeed him.

The ruling party is sharply divided into two distinct factions, Team Lacoste reportedly sympathetic to Mnangangwa and G40 faction coalescing around the First Lady Grace Mugabe, to succeed the aging Mugabe.

He said as the country was approaching elections next year, people were approaching church leaders to get luck and get promoted.

Zanu PF leaders have been consistently spotted at different churches and Mugabe has mocked his lieutenants for dolling out huge amounts of money to church leaders, all in a bid to cement their influence in the ruling party.

Mugabe said even learned people were easily fooled and stampeded to fund church activities in anticipation of spiritual blessings.

“I hear that at some churches drums are filled (with cash), but I ask how are they filled yet our people are always complaining that they have no money. But if the pastor comes and says all congregants will be rich people will believe that, they are lying to you. You start by creating wealth for yourself not coming with buckets to collect cash,” he said.

“Others want to hear if they will remain in their positions or they will be promoted. Elections are coming and the pastors are always prepared and I don’t know how many buckets (of cash) will be filled. They are going there to say man of God, can you tell me and rightly so they will say tomorrow you will be the Vice-President.

“If the President is gone it’s all up to you, I am seeing you and you and the one. You will start showing off claiming you will take over the throne in Zanu PF, oh, what has happened to our education,” he said.

On numerous occasions, Mugabe has mocked his lieutenants for seeking both the church and faith healers’ help to get political power.

