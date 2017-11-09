Source: Renaming airport after Mugabe gobbles $500K – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 9 November 2017

HARARE – The broke government has so far spent $500 000 funding the

process of renaming Harare International Airport after President Robert

Mugabe, the Daily News has learnt.

The airport officially assumes its new identity – R G Mugabe International

Airport – today.

According to a written briefing, which Transport and Infrastructural

Development minister Jorum Gumbo submitted to Mugabe last week, it has

also emerged that Mugabe’s office took over the renaming process last

month and elevated it to national project status in order to qualify it

for government funding.

Until then, the process was being handled by Gumbo’s ministry. The

staggering half a million dollars funding was approved by Cabinet’s

committee of place names chaired by Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi.

In the briefing, Gumbo said: “Your Excellency, in recognition of your

contribution towards the liberation of the people of Zimbabwe, the

ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is now implementing

the resolution from the Zanu PF Victoria Falls conference to rename Harare

International Airport in your honour.

“In order for the process to be supported by international stakeholders,

assurances and comprehensive input from local stakeholders was sought.

Cabinet approval for the name change was sought and granted,” a copy of

the briefing reads.

According to the briefing, Treasury paid $300 000 to the surveyor

general’s office, while the remainder – $200 000 – will be spent on

funding today’s unveiling ceremony.

“The (Cabinet) committee came up with a comprehensive budget, factoring in

input of local and foreign stakeholders.

“To date, $300 000 has been availed to the surveyor general by the

ministry of Finance and Economic Development for the change of

aeronautical maps,” Gumbo informed the 93-year-old Mugabe, adding that a

“further $200 000 has also been availed for preparations for the event”.

An aeronautical map is a chart designed to assist in navigation of

aircraft, much as nautical charts do for watercraft or a roadmap for

drivers.

Using these charts and other tools, pilots are able to determine their

position, safe altitude, best route to a destination, navigation aids

along the way, alternative landing areas in case of an in-flight

emergency, and other useful information such as radio frequencies and

airspace boundaries.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe got clearance from the

International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and has already notified

stakeholders of the name change to be effected on November 9, 2017,” the

write up further reads.

In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Gumbo said: “The process

involved signage changes at both the international and domestic terminals

as well as having consultative meetings with the local and international

stakeholders. The bulk of the money was paid to the surveyor general’s

office which needed to do some works in compliance with ICAO

requirements.”

Government is spending big on deification of long-ruling Mugabe, who has

been Zimbabwe’s only president since independence from the British in

1980.

In August, Cabinet approved a proposal by the Higher and Tertiary

Education ministry to establish a “high-tech” Robert Mugabe University

of Sciences at a cost of $1 billion.