Source: Rival PDP camps fight over party name – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 26, 2017

The two rival camps of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti and Lucia Matibenga have clashed over ownership of the party name and symbols.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Biti recently severed ties with Matibenga’s faction after the former Finance minister allegedly railroaded the party into joining the MDC Alliance, an opposition coalition grouping fronted by MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

This angered Matibenga and party secretary-general, Gorden Moyo, who immediately announced the expulsion of Biti and his allies for bringing the party into disrepute. In a counter move, Biti’s team “fired” Moyo and his allies for turning the party into a regional entity.

“We are the real PDP. They (Moyo’s team) quit the PDP and call themselves the PRC (People’s Rain Coalition) and we are fine with that,” Jacob Mafume, spokesperson of Biti’s camp said.

This was in apparent reference to the Joice Mujuru-led counter coalition group, PRC, where Matibenga’s faction is an affiliate member alongside the Zimbabweans United for Democracy, Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment and National People’s Party.

In response, Moyo said his camp was the legitimate PDP.

“We have no reason to change our name. We remain the PDP, and them the MDC Alliance and so there is no confusion,” he said.

The MDC Alliance brings together the MDC-T, MDC, PDP (Biti camp), Transform Zimbabwe; Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats, among other parties.