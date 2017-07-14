Source: Rooney’s Masaai experience | Herald (Sport)

DAR ES SALAAM. – English Premiership soccer side Everton yesterday touched down in Tanzania ahead of their first pre-season friendly, with Wayne Rooney and Co welcomed by hoards of supporters as they arrived in Dar es Salaam.

Rooney was greeted by locals after leaving the team bus, with the former Manchester United striker set to make his first appearance in a Toffees shirt since May 2004 against Kenyan soccer giants Gor Mahia today.

The 31-year-old England captain will look to build up his fitness with a solid outing against the little-known Kenyan club, and Ronald Koeman’s new-look squad were treated to a warm welcome as they embarked on the team hotel.

Yannick Bolasie, who is expected to remain sidelined with a serious knee injury until the end of the year, has travelled with the squad for the friendly – which is designed to celebrate the club’s new main partnership with African gaming giant SportPesa.

Bolasie, who is an international for neighbouring DR Congo, was overwhelmed by his reception as dozens of supporters who both live and have travelled across the divide showed their appreciation for the pacey winger.

The former Crystal Palace player has travelled as part of a team-building exercise, and he joined in with the feel-good factor surrounding the trip as he danced with jubilant fans upon arrival.

News of Bolasie’s presence has led to many Congolese supporters descending on Tanzania’s east coast via all modes of transport, with flags bearing the 28-year-old’s name visible amid a sea of colour in Dar es Salaam.

The febrile atmosphere has swept across the country since Everton’s flight from Liverpool John Moore’s airport, with the Merseysiders welcomed by a Maasai tribe.

The Toffees have already begun fulfilling an array of commitments off the pitch including several cultural experiences, with players visiting a local school yesterday.

Leighton Baines, Bolasie, Ademola Lookman and Idrissa Gana Gueye attended a school which caters for the many deafblind children in Tanzania, of which there are an estimated 18 400 in the East African country.

The four members of Koeman’s squad visited Uhuru Mchanganyiko School in Dar es Salaam, where they discovered how UK aid is enabling deaf and blind students to receive the same level of education as their classmates.

The first-team players put on blindfolds and took part in a competitive game of goalball, a version of football that uses a ball with a bell inside it, and Baines told the club website: “All of us at Everton think school is important and it’s fantastic to see UK aid helping these kids here in Tanzania to get a decent education.

“Every child should have the opportunity to learn and to hope for a better future, and whether it’s football or goalball, sport is a great way to learn the vital life skill of working together as a team.

“It was really inspiring to visit the school. It’s hard to imagine how tough life must be for these kids but they have incredible spirit.”

Baines was overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the Maasai tribe, and the club was expected to train last night for today’s game geared towards building up fitness.

Club captain Phil Jagielka wasted little time getting familiar with Tanzanian cuisine as he and Dominic Calvert-Lewin took part in a cooking challenge, while Muhamed Besic, Tom Davies and Michael Keane spent the afternoon with a local albino football team.

Opponents Gor Mahia earned the right to face the Blues at the 60 000-capacity Tanzania National Main Stadium after winning the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.

Ross Barkley is not part of the 25-man squad to have travelled with the club announcing that the 23-year-old will be treated at home having suffered a groin injury. – Mailonline.