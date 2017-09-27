Source: Rural teachers to strike over pay – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 27 September 2017

HARARE – Thousands of rural teachers across Zimbabwe have threatened to

hold a #pocketsoutprotest to demand higher pay and better benefits, the

State’s largest rural teachers’ union said.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said all rural

teachers in all school districts were taking part in the strike, which

could force the cancellation of classes.

At issue are cost-of-living raises and the government’s alleged lack of

will to stem the full scale economic collapse.

“We are left with no option but to embark on a pockets out protest on

Friday 29, September 2017 as we prepare to leave the classroom for the

bank on Monday 2, October 2017,” Artuz said in a statement.

“The economic collapse has eroded the salaries of teachers by over 100

percent; a day the money spent in a bank account is another loss of value

of our pathetic salaries.”

Artuz said the Public Service Act bars teachers and all other civil

servants from engaging in any other form of work to supplement their

salaries.