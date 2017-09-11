Source: Sadc must de-escalate Zim-SA row – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 11 September 2017

HARARE – The increasingly threatening rhetoric between Zimbabwe and South

Africa over the legacy of Nelson Mandela – who guided his country from the

shackles of apartheid to multi-racial democracy – risks triggering a

conflict that could escalate to the annihilation of fragile diplomatic

relations between the neighbours.

President Robert Mugabe has accused ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe

of “stupidly” telling him to stop attacking the former South African

president’s legacy in an angry rant to captains of commerce and industry

at State House in Harare on Thursday.

In provocative remarks, the 93-year-old leader has repeatedly claimed that

Mandela – imprisoned for 27 years for his fight against white minority

rule and used his charisma to bring down apartheid while avoiding a civil

war – sold out the liberation struggle by going to bed with the architects

of apartheid rule.

Mugabe, who was educated by Jesuits and went on to become a teacher before

joining the liberation struggle, also spent 11 years in prison and

becoming Zimbabwe’s first leader in 1980.

Both Mugabe and Mandela are hailed as African liberation heroes and both

preached, and were praised for, messages of reconciliation and unity when

their respective countries threw off the shackles of white minority rule.

But while Mandela, now late, retired after serving only one term as South

Africa’s first black president and is posthumously basking in glowing

world tributes, Mugabe, 93, represents a type of African independence

leader who fought successfully for independence, then drifted toward

tyranny by clinging to power and is vilified as a cold-hearted despot who

crushes civil liberties and steals elections to stay in power.

The nonagenarian Marxist ruler is contesting an election next year that

could extend his 37-year rule, spitting defiance at a country that has

vilified his appalling economic stewardship and hosted Zimbabwean economic

refugees streaming into South Africa, insisting that Mandela left an

economy still owned by the white minority, while black people languished

in poverty.

Way back in 2000, Mandela levelled an unusual broadside at Mugabe, urging

Zimbabweans to depose leaders who enrich themselves at the expense of

their countrymen by “picking up rifles and fighting for liberation.”

The Nobel Peace laurete was responding to Mugabe’s drive which saw his

henchmen beat and kill opposition-party supporters and violently seize

white-owned farms.

Mandela also lamented “the tragic failure of leadership” in Zimbabwe. In

an interview in 2013, an angry Mugabe slammed Mandela’s halo of global

icon of racial harmony, saying he had “gone a bit too far in doing good to

the non-black communities.” Mugabe has repeated this accusation ad

nauseum, ad infitum.

It seems at the root of this conflict is a desire by Mugabe to be seen as

the region’s best liberation hero and to strike back at Mandela for the

loss of the mantle of icon of peace and reconciliation who came to embody

the struggle for justice around the world.

Is it not time for the 16-nation Sadc bloc to step up to its primary

responsibility under its charter: the maintenance of regional peace and

security?

South Africa President Jacob Zuma – who assumed office as Sadc chairperson

for the next year – is obviously conflicted and cannot mediate his own

dispute.

This means his deputy, Namibian President Hage Geingob, must step in, or

the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation chaired by

the new Angolan leader Joao Lourenc,o, elected president of sub-Saharan

Africa’s third-largest economy last week.

Given that Lourenc,o is new in the job, perhaps the troika’s deputy

chairperson, Zambian President Edgar Lungu, must mediate and de-escalate

this intensifying row.

Sadc must recommend both Zimbabwe and South Africa reach agreement by

diplomatic means, helping with mediation if needed. Sadc has the channels

to promote a dialogue between the two feuding countries.

Sadc governments must take steps as a bloc or individually and together to

diffuse this unnecessary tension.

Although prospects for cooperation with the current South African

government led by Zuma are not promising, other leaders in the ruling ANC,

in opposition parties, and in civil society might be more receptive to

proactive approaches to averting this row and dealing with the

complexities of this stand-off.