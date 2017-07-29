Source: Schools go digital | Herald (Local news)

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora recently launched the schools connectivity project that will see 6 300 schools countrywide being provided with ICT infrastructure, relevant content and appropriate connectivity.

Speaking during the launch in Harare on Wednesday, Dr Dokora said the project was a milestone event. “The launch of the Schools Connectivity Project is a significant landmark as we endeavour to fulfil the vision of our President, His Excellency, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

“His vision in relation to the place of Information Communication Technology in schools dates back to the early 90s when he began the Schools Computerisation Programme which many did not give sufficient appreciation at the time.

“While a few who were short-sighted, dismissed the programme as mere politics, many understood that this was part of a teaching and learning revolution that had been initiated,” he said.

The project will be facilitated by TelOne which will connect 3 000 schools, while ZARNET will connect 1 300 cluster schools, and eLearning Solutions 2 000 schools.

Dr Dokora said the use of technologies such as Fibre, Copper, VISAT, ADSL and Radio was going to ensure coverage of all schools regardless of location hence bringing equity to education.

He also said the distribution of over 10 000 computers in schools had challenged the education system to train teachers on the use of ICTs. Dr Dokora applauded his ministry’s partnership with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services saying the project would immensely benefit the education system.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Engineer Samuel Kundishora, Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said he was grateful that the education ministry had adopted the use of ICTs to support teaching and learning in the education sector countrywide.

“The country has a high literacy level and we commend your efforts minister (Dokora) to upgrade the ICT literacy in the country because the literacy level and ICT literacy are two different things — but we believe that we have the potential to considerably upgrade our ICT literacy.

“We also believe that this country will never be the same once all schools are connected,” he said.