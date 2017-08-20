The Judicial Service Commission will tomorrow interview seven candidates for the Prosecutor-General’s post that fell vacant following the sacking of Mr Johannes Tomana.

Source: Seven vie for PG’s post | The Sunday Mail August 20, 2017

This will be the first time a PG is appointed via public interviews.

The candidates are Messrs Charles Chinyama, Ray Hemmington Goba, Misheck Hogwe, Wilson Tatenda Manase and Peter Mufunda; and Ms Teclar Mapota and Mrs Florence Ziyambi.

Mr Jacob Manzunzu withdrew from the race.

JSC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau told The Sunday Mail: “The Judicial Service Commission shall, on Monday 21 August 2017, interview (the candidates) in pubic for the position of Prosecutor-General.

“At the end of the process, the Judicial Service Commission is required to prepare a list of three qualified persons as nominees for the office and submit the list to the President.”

Mr Chinyama (51) holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe and is a partner at Chinyama and Partners law firm.

Acting Prosecutor-General Mr Goba (57) graduated with a law degree from the UZ in 1984, and later worked as public prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Office. He held several senior posts in the AG’s Office before being seconded to Namibia to take up the post of Deputy Government Attorney.

Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mr Hogwe (48) holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Masters in Business Administration degree from the UZ.

Veteran lawyer Mr Manase (58) is a senior partner at Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners who has been a director/chairperson at organisations such as the Liquor Board, Zimbabwe Cricket, Premier Insurance and the National Oil Infrastructure Company.

Ms Mapota (46) attained a prosecutor’s training certificate in 1992 and later graduated from the UZ with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

She is a partner at Gwaunza and Mapota Legal Practitioners. She has, among other posts, lectured at the UZ.

Fifty-seven-year-old Mr Mufunda got a prosecutor’s certificate in 1986 and a magistrate’s admission certificate in 1992 before attaining a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree at the UZ in 2006.

He also served as legal adviser to the Energy and Power Development Minister from 2008 to 2015, and is a lawyer at Chengeta Law Chambers.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Mrs Ziyambi (47) attained a Bachelor of Laws degree at the UZ in 1992, and has been working in the AG’s Office since 1993.

In June 2017, President Mugabe fired Mr Tomana for incompetence and misconduct after a disciplinary tribunal chaired by retired High Court judge Justice Moses Chinhengo found him unfit to continue in the office.