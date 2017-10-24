Source: Several injured in Chitungwiza skirmishes | Newsday (News)

SEVERAL MDC-T and Zanu PF activists were on Sunday afternoon seriously injured following violent inter-party clashes in Unit N, Chitungwiza.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The violence, according to witnesses, broke out after MDC-T supporters went on a door-to-door campaign in the sprawling high-density suburb.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu confirmed the incident and called on the police to bring to book the Zanu PF supporters implicated in the mayhem.

“We condemn the senseless and barbaric attacks on our party cadres in Chitungwiza by Zanu PF thugs,” he said.

“Our cadres were peacefully carrying out voter registration mobilisation when they were set upon and brutally assaulted by Zanu PF hoodlums. The MDC is calling upon the law enforcement authorities, including Zec (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission), to thoroughly investigate this violent incident and make sure that the perpetrators of this heinous attack are brought to book,” he said.

This came as United Nations resident co-ordinator Bishow Parajuli yesterday called for political tolerance among various party supporters ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

Addressing delegates at the United Nations Day commemoration in Harare yesterday, Parajuli said tolerance was key to peaceful and credible elections.

“As Zimbabwe gears towards harmonised elections next year, the UN system in Zimbabwe wishes for peaceful, credible and inclusive elections,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson Elasto Mugwadi said during election time, political actors should respect human rights.

“It will be amiss of me to end my short discourse without urging all our enthusiastic political actors to show restraint, tolerance, maturity and respect for the voter’s fundamental rights as a guarantee for a peaceful and credible 2018 plebiscite,” he said.