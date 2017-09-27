Source: Shamu bounces back in Zanu PF | Newsday (News)

FORMER Zanu PF political commissar, Webster Shamu has bounced back into the political limelight, where he has been roped into the ruling party’s 2018 preparatory team.

BY SILAS NKALA

This week, Shamu was in Bulawayo representing Zanu PF at a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)-organised workshop to draft a code of conduct for political parties ahead of next year’s polls.

MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora, who also attended the meeting held in Bulawayo yesterday said political parties agreed on a code of conduct.

“Among other things the code will cover and bind traditional leaders and security services. It will outlaw use of hate language during elections. It will also make provision for disqualification of those candidates, who would have breached the code of conduct. While it makes it an obligation for political parties to disseminate accurate information, it gives political parties the right to access all election materials and information,” he said.

“Political parties have an obligation to denounce all acts of violence done by their members or associates. At all their political meetings, political parties must remind their supporters of the code of conduct.

The code also guarantees equitable access to the State media. We are now waiting for the code of conduct to be formally promulgated into law. We hope that this will pave way for free and fair elections. We shall not give up. We will keep on knocking. This is the time to unite.”

Shamu was suspended on June 2015, together with 39 other party members, on allegations of aligning themselves with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru in an alleged plot to topple President Robert Mugabe.

Since that time Shamu went into hibernation only to resurface in January this year, following the lifting of his suspension in November last year.

After his re-admission into the party in January this year, Shamu addressed the crowd at the late national hero, Peter Chanetsa’s funeral for the first time, where he described Mugabe as God-sent, reminding supporters of his most popular bootlicking statement, when he branded Mugabe as a “Cremora.”

