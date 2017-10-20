ShockWildifeTruths: Bicycles help fight poaching in Vic Falls

VFAPU head of operations Charles Brightman says the bicycles are having a positive impact on the lives of the scouts.

“They were given locks and chains, so they can hide the bike, do a patrol, and move to the next area,” he says.“Or they can put them in the back of the vehicle, get deployed, hide the bikes, and it leaves the vehicle free to do other things, so it doesn’t have to go back to pick the scouts up. The bicycles can be used on patrol too.”