‘Snubbed’ Zapu slams MDC Alliance

THE planned second launch of the opposition parties’ MDC Alliance in Bulawayo on Saturday is facing fresh hurdles amid reports that Dumiso Dabengwa’s Zapu has not been invited to the event.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Zapu deputy spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa confirmed the development yesterday, saying they had expected to be part of the proceedings.

“The mother party has not been invited to the so-called alliance unveiling by the MDCs over the weekend in Bulawayo,” he said.

“Had this been an electoral coalition, Zapu and other opposition parties would have been invited under Coalition of Democrats (Code), but so far we haven’t received any communication to that effect from our Code spokesperson.”

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said he was in the dark on whether an invite had been sent to Zapu to attend the MDC Alliance launch.

“I am yet to verify,” he said.

Code brings together Zapu, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe and other political parties that are not part of the MDC Alliance.

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC quit Code after signing a unity pact with Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T.

MDC Alliance is made up of MDC-T, MDC, Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party, Transform Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe People First, Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party and Zanu Ndonga.

Maphosa said Zapu remained open to coalition talks, but quickly pointed out the party had to have its demands met first before appending its signature to any agreement.

“Should we be invited, I think it’s prudent that we come clear on the shortcomings of the so-called alliance.

“It’s no secret the deal does not address the needs of Zimbabweans, as evidenced by the resistance from a section of MDC-T and the People’s Democratic Party.

“The deal should address the coalition needs, not individualistic agendas as we are witnessing currently,” he said.

“This gives flesh to the suspicion that the MDCs are clandestinely presenting the reunion of splinters as a coalition. Everything in that project does not point to anything near an electoral pact.

“Zapu cannot be party to such unless corrective measures are taken, lest we become the monster we so fight.”

Zapu has in the past dismissed MDC Alliance and has instead been pushing for Code to take the lead in any coalition talks.