SOUTHERN NEWS | Go now, nurse tells Mugabe

Jeffrey Muvundusi 16 August 2017

BULAWAYO – A fearless Bulawayo-based independent candidate, Vimbainashe

Musvaburi, who is a nurse by profession, has challenged long ruling

President Robert Mugabe to step down, arguing he is too old to continue

running the country.

Musvaburi, who recently announced her candidature for the Bulawayo South

seat, becomes the second woman to take up the challenge ahead of next

year’s elections, after Harare-based Fadzai Mahere.

The 35-year-old mother of two strongly feels Mugabe, in power since

Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, has overstayed his welcome.

“Mugabe and his Zanu PF have to go,” said Musvaburi, who has been

domiciled in the United Kingdom for almost 10 years.

“It’s not an emotional game but the truth, Zanu PF has got to go. That’s

the only thing. Mugabe is 93. He needs to rest, we are not even talking

about his capabilities of ruling but it’s not ideal for any 93-year-old to

continue doing anything even standing up at home to go to the toilet, I

mean ideally, he should be comfortably seated in a chair, like the one he

got,” she said.

Musvaburi also took a swipe at Zanu PF hardliners whom she accused of

benefiting from Mugabe’s lengthy rule.

“It’s unfortunate that people around him are allowing Mugabe to

continue… It shows these people are benefiting from his presence but if

you say you love him so much as they always want us to believe, why you

don’t allow the man to rest?,” she questioned.

Asked how she gathered the courage to wade into the hotly contested

political arena, Musvaburi said: “I am not scared of anyone and I will not

be scared. I am doing this for the future of our children, being scared of

dying is not an option because they are killing us already.”

Meanwhile, Musvaburi gave a thumps up to the MDC alliance, an initiative

she said was a step ahead in bringing change in Zimbabwe.

“That was a great move because what we need as Zimbabweans is change

regardless of political affiliation, we are coming together and we want

one thing which is change.”

Mphoko’s externalisation case drags on

A CASE in which former operations manager at Bulk Cash and Carry

Wholesalers implicated Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in the

externalisation of millions of dollars involving Pakistan businessman

Imran Shahzad seems to be taking too long to be heard.

In an affidavit in possession of the Southern News signed on February 17,

2017 at Bulawayo Central District Police headquarters, the former manager

Oga Chafausipo, 51, sought to expose the alleged shady deals that were

taking place at the wholesale company situated along Basch Street and

Khami Road in the city during his time at the company.

Chafausipo who worked for 16 years at the company claims that the company

is involved in externalisation of funds, smuggling of goods, evading of

tax and sale of substandard or expired goods. As a result he implicated

Mphoko for allegedly taking a “protection fee”.

“Recently one of the politicians namely George Mlala, (member of the)

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association council of elders is

also blindly assisting the company to perpetuate its illicit activities.

“I have it on good authority that Mlala was recently paid $35 000 for

onward transmission to… Mphoko for the sole purpose of no interference

or protection of the company,” Chafausipo claimed.

The former manager also added that he also witnessed first-hand on two

separate occasions how over $8 million was separately externalised by his

former boss.

Police have confirmed handling the matter which they feel is high profile,

hence needs time to investigate.

However, it’s almost six months now and no action has been taken so far

regarding bringing the matter to the courts of law.

In his own words, Chafausipo told the Southern News that while he has been

to high offices that he thought were relevant in his case, nothing to date

has materialised.

“I have been engaging the police and I have spoken even to the Propol, I

engaged the CID, including Zimra and they are aware of my case but

surprisingly I am still to hear from them,” Chafausipo said.

Legal experts who spoke to this paper yesterday seemed to highlight some

intricacies surrounding the matter.

Veteran legal practitioner Brighton Ndove said the challenge was that the

law does not prescribe a reasonable duration within which police

investigations should be completed.

“This is the case especially in matters where no personal right to liberty

is under threat. So ideally it is difficult to accuse the police of

delaying investigations unless there are positive pointers that the police

are deliberately frustrating the process of investigations in which event

the complainant can, in my view, approach the Constitutional Court to

enforce his or her rights to protection of the law as is enshrined in the

Constitution of Zimbabwe,” Ndove said.

He added: “It must also be emphasised that the ZRP is an independent board

that must not be operating under anyone’s directions although they

normally respect lawful directives from the Prosecutor General and the

courts in matters that would have been taken to such institutions of the

State.”

Another legal expert Dumisani Dube said it was complex matter.

“I think since there is talk of externalisation of funds the investigation

will involve RBZ exchange control in Zimbabwe and regulatory bodies in

Botswana,” Dube said.

“However, police commercial crimes unit does not have expertise in these

sorts of issues. Consider also names implicated, there is a lot of

clearances needed from higher offices for junior officers,” he said.

Dube also noted the need for evidence gathering, need to obtain

documentary evidence from all parties implicated through search warrants

which he said might take a while.

“However, I don’t think evidence so far gathered warrants the matter to be

taken to court; it’s mostly hearsay from a disgruntled former employee who

is also an accomplice.

“In the absence of any independent credible third party evidence there is

no case to talk about for now.”

However, Affirmative Action Group regional president Reginald Shoko

challenged Chafausipo to appeal to the ministry of Home Affairs if he felt

he was getting a raw deal from the law enforcers.

“I think the former manager has an option of taking the matter up with the

minister if he feels there are unnecessary delays.”

ZANU PF supporters who turned out in their numbers as part of the on-going

Zanu PF youth interface rallies had a nightmarish afternoon at Pelandaba

Stadium, as venue of the rally, was turned into a “mini jail” by the

police.

In comical events witnessed by the Southern News crew, firstly it was the

delay to start that seemed to have agitated those who were in attendance

and secondly it was the denial to leave the stadium during President

Robert Mugabe’s speech.

As early as 9am, people mostly those who were bussed from different

provinces as well as those from Gwanda town and its hinterland had

thronged the venue.

But Mugabe took long to arrive at the venue for unclear reasons forcing

the impatient ones who tried to find their way out – something which

appeared a taboo as police ordered them to go back.

While that was not largely contested, it was when Mugabe finally came when

he started making historical narrations in a typical story telling manner

that some felt was boring and pointless.

Half way into his speech, the supporters who at one point were seated rose

to their feet with many preferring to chat among themselves than to listen

to the rumbling leader.

As result, some started heading towards the gate before the police were

given orders that no one should be allowed to leave the stadium.

Realising that the matter was likely to get out of hand, a truck carrying

riot police had to be called and parked right at the gate.

As Mugabe took long, the agitated supporters never gave up as they kept on

pushing the police.

“I am on ART and I am diabetic so I should go and take my medication,”

said one woman but the police would have none of it.

Some youths immediately warned the police that had it not been that they

respected the president all hell was going to break loose since it was

illogical to them, to be “jailed”.

A certain group of youths could be overhead saying, “there is nothing to

listen, and it’s all history and history.”

For more than 45 minutes over hundreds of disillusioned supporters

remained jerked by the gate in the stadium only to be allowed out after

Mugabe had finished speaking.

Former deputy mayor in land wrangle

FORMER Bulawayo deputy mayor Gift Banda has been sued for allegedly

attempting to repossess land that he had sold to one Nkululeko Ndlovu.

This came after Ndlovu reportedly failed to pay the agreed money on time.

According to the summons filed this week at the High Court by Ndlovu’s

legal representatives, Phulu and Ncube Legal practitioners, Banda’s move

is not only described as illegal but null and void.

“The plaintiff claim is for a declaratur that the agreement of sale of an

immovable property known as Landshare 23 stand no 14300 Selborne Brook,

Bulawayo entered between the plaintiff and defendant was illegal and

therefore void ab initio it being contrary to the agreement of plaintiff

and the Bulawayo City Council which barred the disposal of the property in

issue as it was done without the council’s consent,” reads part of the

claim.

Alternatively, the claim also sought a declaratur that the agreement of

sale of the property was also contrary to council by laws which bar the

disposal of property in issue without council consent.

Banda was expelled in March this year from his post as deputy mayor after

he was found guilty on charges of corruption and maladministration, part

of which included using his position to grab land at Ascot in the city.

This was after the government through the ministry of Local government had

appointed a Tribunal to investigate the affairs of the city following a

public outcry over corruption and other allegations.

Banda has since appealed against his dismissal at the High Court.

New drug hits Bulawayo streets

A DANGEROUS and addictive drug called diazepam – popularly known as

“dypapa” or “amangemba” in street lingo – has hit the streets of

Bulawayo, with anti-drugs campaigners raising the red flag.

Diazepam is used to treat anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms

and muscle spasms.

A survey by the Daily News this week indicated that the drug is now common

among the desperate unemployed youths.

The Daily News also unearthed that the drugs were being peddled by mental

outpatients, mostly from Ingutsheni Hospital.

The drug can only be bought from pharmacies using a prescription. But

surprisingly, the drug abusers have to part ways with a $1 for 10 tablets

from the traffickers.

The investigation led the Daily News team to Makokoba high density suburb

where a woman in her mid-40s, who refused to speak to the paper, is

reportedly selling the drugs.

The youths who spoke to this paper confirmed buying from the woman, only

identified as MaNyoni.

According to Active Youth Zimbabwe (AYZ) study, which was recently

conducted during their awareness campaigns at schools here in partnership

with CID Drugs and Narcotics, young people between the ages of 11 to 18

were the most affected.

AYZ director Romeo Matshazi said their study as an institution has also

revealed a sharp increase in drug abuse by the youths.

“There is a new drug called `dypapa’ and it’s really a cause for concern

considering the rate at which youths are taking it up. It’s quite

shocking. We have been on the ground trying to access the damage and I

think there is an urgent need for all stakeholders to come together and

address this. Its school holidays and the levels of peer pressure are very

high,” he said.

“They consume drugs for fun and at the end, they become drug addicts. As

an organisation, we are therefore striving to ensure that we have a

drug-free society.”

United Families Trust (Unifam), an organisation meant to help mental

patients, recently founded by eight nurses employed at Ingutsheni, led by

Nhlanhla Ntini, confirmed the increase on the demand of diazepam.

“We have it on good authority that mental outpatients are the ones who are

selling this drug mostly to the youths in the high density suburbs,” Ntini

said.

“We understand that, they mix `dypapa’ with other drugs like mbanje,

bronclear and sometimes they mix it with alcohol. But our research has

just shown that these youths are doing this mostly on experimental basis

and they need something that can take them to new levels of drunkenness,”

he said.

He said normally, such abuses have led to some being hospitalised as

mental patients.

“This is why as an organisation we have been trying to engage the youths

through various educational programmes and sporting activities to make

them understand the dangers of drug abuse,” Ntini said.

AYZ, however, said there was need to increase awareness campaigns on the

dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

“The solution is to reach out to the children and educate them on the

impact of drug abuse on their education, health and future,” he said.

According to research, factors that contribute to children abusing drugs

include a family history of substance use, depression, low self-esteem,

influence by peers and the need to blend with others.

These factors eventually push the child to become an addict.

The 2012-2013 National Institute of Mental Health Report indicate that 75

percent of youth who were admitted at Ingutsheni Hospital was due to

substance abuse or economic related.

Mandiwanzira imposes infrastructure sharing

INFORMATION Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira has banned

mobile network operators from individually constructing new base station

towers, arguing the move has not only been outlawed, but primitive.

Since last year, government has been urging wireless network operators to

eliminate “unnecessary duplication of telecommunication infrastructure”,

and share instead.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest telecoms company, has

since agreed to share its infrastructure, as long as other players are

prepared to foot maintenance costs on an equal basis.

Mandiwanzira told journalists in Bulawayo recently that infrastructure

sharing is the way to go in modern society.

“You can no longer build your individual tower in this country…by law

you are supposed to build one which takes up multiple operators,” he said.

Mandiwanzira said a consultative process involving all the operators,

together with Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of

Zimbabwe (Potraz), agreed on the position regarding infrastructure

sharing.

“Ultimately, they had a position and they submitted to me and we

promulgated regulations in terms of infrastructure sharing, so by law, it

is expected that there should be infrastructure sharing. Anyone building

new towers in this country has to build a tower that can accommodate not

less than three players,” he said.

Mandiwanzira said infrastructure sharing was not only limited to the three

existing major mobile network operators – Econet, Telecel and

government-run NetOne – but others telecoms players as well.

“When we talk about infrastructure sharing, we are not only talking about

the three, because we don’t believe that they are the only ones who have

the right to be doing business in telecoms.

“We feel that there are youngsters who have greater ideas who can use that

infrastructure for a fee and set up their own networks that are known as

mobile virtual operators and this is happening in South Africa,” he said.

Mandiwanzira added: “So, the thinking around that argument is a little

bit old in the sense that we have to move forward with new operators using

the same infrastructure.”

The minister said infrastructure sharing was in line with global best

practice and is cost effective.

“When I was appointed minister, I realised the way infrastructure in the

telecoms sector was being employed was inefficient. There was a lot of

duplication of infrastructure, which can actually be shared.

“In fact, the biggest networks have sold their infrastructure to

infrastructure companies and then they sign what are called service level

agreements that you will have to make sure that this infrastructure is

working at this percentage availability,” Mandiwanzira said.

Society challenges govt on pro bono lawyers

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has challenged government to review its

policy on pro bono lawyers funding, as part of the efforts to ensure

effective justice delivery system.

Government pulled away its funding about two decades ago.

A pro deo or pro bono lawyer is an attorney who undertakes voluntarily

work without payment to those who are unable to afford.

Speaking in Bulawayo, LSZ executive secretary, Edward Mapara told the

Daily News that some of their members who take pro bono cases were going

through a hard time.

“While the system is there and is working, you will have to understand

that initially the pro deo was funded by government, that is no longer

happening because the minimum fee that was supposed to be paid to the

lawyer is no longer coming,” he said.

“The lawyers are giving their services for free,” he bemoaned, adding that

“over and above, the lawyers also incur expenses which are no longer being

reimbursed”.

Pro bono lawyers are allocated cases by the High Court Registrar.

Mapara gave an example of the Hwange circuit, which he said the lawyers

travel from Victoria Falls, about 100km away, to provide a service.

This, he said, did not also give adequate briefing time between the lawyer

and the client, which eventually results in the lawyer failing to

effectively represent his or her client.

Mapara said this did not only affect the effective delivery of justice,

but also had a negative impact on the image of the legal practitioner.

“….because of this distance, which no one is going to finance, we end up

having to meet in limited time and certainly we cannot have adequate

preparations. You then have a lawyer who is inadequately prepared and you

think the fault is his or her yet it’s not.”

Due to that, Mapara challenged government to at least come up with a

funding mechanism to save the situation.

“Therefore, my recommendation is, apart from coming up with a funding

mechanism which at least will address the reimbursement for expenses, we

also need a mechanism that allows lawyers to adequately have more time

with their clients such that the lawyer can be able to build his defence

and be able to contact on site inspection at the scenes of the crime and

be able to build a credible defence outline.

“If you don’t have that, you certainly won’t give the best and this is a

life and death issue, we still have the capital punishment. So if you are

going to defend a person who will face capital punishment and should

he/she be convicted, I think it’s only fair to give it your all,” he said.