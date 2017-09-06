Source: SOUTHERN NEWS | ‘Mudhara Vachauya’ causes stir at Zanu PF rally – DailyNews Live

6 September 2017

BULAWAYO – It’s exactly a year after popular musician Mukudzei Mukombe aka

Jah Prayzah released the album Mudhara Vachauya but instead of being kept

in the archives, the title track has gained significant meaning,

especially in Zanu PF where the former liberation movement is

deeply-divided over the unresolved President Robert Mugabe succession

issue.

Jay Prayzah has found his song at the centre of a tug of war between Zanu

PF factions which have conveniently interpreted its meaning to suit their

own agendas.

Last Friday, Mudhara Vachauya, which had almost become a signature tune to

Mugabe’s ongoing nationwide youth interface rallies, stirred strong

emotions among Zanu PF supporters during the 93-year-old’s rally at Mkoba,

Gweru.

Loosely translated, Mudhara Vachauya means the main man shall come and is

a track about a man who implores his lover to ignore advances from a

number of suitors by reminding them of his lofty status which he equates

to that of a lion.

Since its release, Mudhara Vachauya has attracted a lot of attention in

the warring Zanu PF as supporters of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

believe it was penned for the Midlands Godfather whose totem is Shumba

(Lion) and is seen as the likely candidate to succeed Mugabe.

The rival Generation 40 faction has been cunningly using the song at

Mugabe’s rallies to remind Mnangagwa backers that the main man is already

there.

And its timing always coincided with Mugabe’s arrivals until last Friday.

On Friday, the Zanu PF supporters who swamped the Mkoba open space for

Mugabe’s rally went into raptures when the disc jockey (DJ) played the

song as Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, made their way to VVIP tent.

Ironically, it was Mnangagwa’s first appearance at a public Zanu PF event

since his alleged poisoning in Gwanda last month which saw him being

airlifted to South Africa for emergency medical attention.

In contrast, the reception given to Mnangagwa’s counterpart Phelekezela

Mphoko was very lukewarm.

Zanu PF youth league secretary Kudzanai Chipanga rebuked the DJ for

playing the tune as Mnangagwa arrived.

“Ndanzwa DJ achiridza kambo kekuti Mudhara Vachauya, ndikati ko DJ uyu

aita sei (I heard the DJ playing the track Mudhara Vachauya and I said

what is wrong with the DJ),” said Chipanga.

“DJ, mudhara munhu one, vamwe vese ava havasi vana mudhara ndivana

babamunini. Next time vamwe vese vakasvika munovatsvakira dzimwe nziyo.

(DJ, we have only one boss and all these others are his juniors. Next time

when all these others arrive, you can play any other song but not Mudhara

Vachauya.)”

Meanwhile, first aid officials had a torrid time trying to manage the

situation as dozens fainted during the rally.

Water tanks had to be brought to try and spray water on the ground to

reduce the heavy dust.

“So bad was the situation that those assisting the first aid officials had

to be helped by Zanu PF youths as the situation got out of hand.

One of the first aid officials said the rate at which it was happening was

embarrassing.

There was also a scramble for ice-creams and yoghurts from Gushungo

Dairies – owned by the Mugabes – as they were being distributed to the

hungry supporters.

Mpofu, chief tiff gets uglier

RELATIONS between Macro-Economic Planning minister and MP for Umguza Obert

Mpofu and Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni have become so

strained that they have now attracted the attention of both President

Robert Mugabe and his two deputies.

Ndiweni, apart from claiming that he has brought the tiff to the

attentions of Mugabe, vice presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela

Mphoko, has threatened to puncture Mpofu’s bid to retain his seat in next

year’s elections.

Mpofu has refused to recognise Ndiweni’s chieftaincy.

In the latest clash, Ndiweni accuses Mpofu of influencing his arrest,

together with 26 of his subjects over a controversial traditional court

ruling.

“I flew to Harare recently where I hand-delivered the letter to the

president and I also did the same to the two vice presidents where I was

highlighting all those issues. I did that because I didn’t want him to

mislead the president,” he said.

“Mpofu needs to be sat down. He is reflecting a bad image of the

government and the party. He is making his party and government lose huge

amounts of support by his conduct.

“I didn’t mince my words. I said if no one is willing to sit Mpofu down, I

will do everything in my power to make sure that people don’t support

him,” declared Ndiweni.

Efforts to get Mpofu’s comment were fruitless as his mobile phone went

unanswered.

Ndiweni claimed Mpofu had a hand in the recent incidents in his community

where alleged Zanu PF thugs besieged his homestead in protest over the

traditional court ruling.

He recently ruled that one Fetti Mbeli’s wife, Nonkangelo Mpengesi, who

was allegedly caught red-handed with another man from the same village, be

sent back to her people.

This was after Mbeli approached Ndiweni’s court seeking justice in the

matter.

The traditional court found Mpengesi’s lover guilty and fined him two

beasts or $500.

Ndiweni went on banish to Mbeli and his wife from the area after they

allegedly defied his order.

He alleged that was influencing the incidents.

“He made a political blunder as a politician. You should not support

causes that people don’t like.

“As in this case, I view him as supporting prostitution, it doesn’t matter

how many court cases are made up or fabricated against me.

“I will never on principle, moral and religious grounds support

prostitution,” said Ndiweni.

Ndiweni a few years ago relocated to Zimbabwe from the United Kingdom to

take over the chieftainship following the death of his father, chief

Khaisa Ndiweni.

He claimed that the people in Umguza were so fed up with Mpofu that if he

were to contest against a donkey, it would win the election.

“… even if someone was going to present a donkey, the donkey would win

against Mpofu.

“I say that with 100 percent conviction because I know what is on the

ground.

“People are not happy, they are just waiting for a candidate from the

people.

“…definitely in Ntabazinduna he will not get the vote. The more he

continues in this manner, the more votes he will lose.

“Mpofu’s character has let us down. He has failed the people of

Ntabazinduna and Umguza.

“There is absolutely nothing that he has done for the people. We need to

change him. That is the message that I will be telling my people in

whatever forum, that he must go,” said Ndiweni.

The traditional leader said Mpofu was not necessarily fighting him, but

the Ndiweni family.

“He is not fighting me as an individual but the family. I am just caught

up in the cross fire. Remember my late father Khaisa, he is the one who

made Mpofu what he is today.

“But before he died, he told him that he had failed to lead the

constituency hence, he needed to hand over to other capable leaders, but

that didn’t go down well with Mpofu, who up to today, has a bone to chew

with us,” said Ndiweni.

Mpofu is on record for not recognising Ndiweni.

“I don’t know this guy. I have nothing to do with him. Legally, he is not

a chief.

“He is just masquerading as a chief using opposition politics.

“He should not blame us for his misdeeds. He has been out of the country

for over 40 years and he came yesterday and wants to behave in a

destructive and anti-people manner.

“If he wants me to get involved, I will be involved. Once I get involved

he will regret doing whatever he is doing. I don’t do cheap politics like

him,” Mpofu once said of Ndiweni.

Meanwhile, Ndiweni’s lawyer, Dumisani Dube confirmed to Daily News that

were moves to prosecute Ndiweni and villagers involved the case of Mbeli

and his wife.

Dube also said that Mpofu had also hired lawyer Byron Sengweni to assist

the State in prosecuting Ndiweni.

“We are seized with the matter, as minister Mpofu and (police

commissioner-general Augustine) Chihuri have since ordered that the chief

be prosecuted and as a result, they have engaged . . . Sengweni to assist

the State in that regard,” Dube said.

Dube, however, said they were still convinced that the chief and villagers

were following superior orders of the traditional court and therefore

should not be charged.

“As for the chief, he was acting in his judicial role as provided for by

Traditional Leaders Act and within the purview of the Constitution of

Zimbabwe and any party disgruntled with the court order should appeal to

superior courts or make an application for review at a higher court (not

to) criminalise or politicise a traditional legal process,” Dube said.

Zinara still to disburse funds to Beitbridge

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has not disbursed funds

for road maintenance to Beitbridge Town since the beginning of the year.

The funds are urgently needed to upgrade the town’s roads, most of which

have not been tarred.

During a meeting between the local authority and residents last week,

Beitbridge Town Council (BTC) finance director Anymore Mbedzi revealed

that nothing had been received from Zinara during the first half of the

year.

The meeting, a half year review session whose theme was “Beitbridge Ready

for Municipality Status”, also discussed, among other things, the general

poor conditions of the border town’s roads in relation to increased

traffic.

Residents from a cross-section of the society in Beitbridge who attended

the meeting believe the high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the

community results from the fine dust generated by thousands of vehicles

moving within the border town.

“Our roads need to be surfaced. We are talking about the high number of

people with respiratory diseases caused by our roads,” said one

stakeholder.

Other residents felt that the toll fees collected by Zinara should be

ploughed back into developing roads.

However, BTC confirmed that the town was still waiting for this year’s

disbursement.

“We are yet to receive funds from Zinara to be able to surface more roads

… this year we have not got anything,” said Mbedzi.

Zinara runs the country’s road tolls, collecting thousands of dollars from

New Limpopo Bridge, the first road toll point in the country.

To date, not a single cent from those tolls collected from the bridge has

been channelled towards the border town, whose roads are damaged by

haulage vehicles and have turned out to be an embarrassment to tourists.

Meanwhile, Beitbridge is waiting for President Robert Mugabe to sign an

approval of its envisaged municipal status which has been approved by its

parent ministry.

Outcry over delayed Egodini Mall project

FRUSTRATED Bulawayo residents have expressed grave concern over delayed

commencement of the much awaited multi-million dollar Egodini Mall

project, despite assurances by the authorities.

The project was meant to start in January 2014 and is being touted as the

biggest in the city since independence in 1980.

South African contractor Terracotta Trading (Private) Limited won the

tender to upgrade the former Basch Street Terminus into the Egodini Mall.

The project, expected to cost $60 million and create 1 200 jobs, is set to

provide shopping convenience for travellers, as well as the commuting

public.

It has experienced a number of false starts, as both the local authority

and the contracted company allegedly haggled behind the scenes.

At one point, the council had set a date for the ground-breaking ceremony

but it turned into a pie in the sky, as the event was postponed

indefinitely following squabbles that erupted over its implementation soon

after the signing of the agreement in 2016.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (Bpra) coordinator Roderick

Fayayo yesterday said while they had information that the council was

finalising its processes, they were worried that the project was shrouded

in secrecy.

“The biggest challenge we have as residents is that the project has for

long been shrouded in secrecy. At the moment, no one knows what is

happening considering that at one point they had promised that they were

about to begin the construction process.

“They should keep updating the residents because they are the ones who are

going to be affected by the project, one way or the other,” Fayayo said.

National Vendors Association of Zimbabwe (Navuz) provincial coordinator

Obert Manduna said there was little information about the activities at

the site of construction.

“All the vendors need to know are the time frames such that they can

prepare for the eventual relocation. Of course, at one point we were given

notice that we will vacate to new pegged sites, but later it all went

silent with no one explaining to us. So it will be good if there is

communication between us and the local authority so that there is a smooth

relocation,” Manduna said.

In the past, vendors and commuters have resisted relocation, arguing the

new sites were not viable for their businesses.

In an exclusive interview, mayor Martin Moyo yesterday said a lot has been

going on behind the scenes, mainly involving all major stakeholders such

as the contractor, the local authority, the government and the

Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

“With regard to the technical and cadastral surveys, they have been

completely conducted while the environmental assessment impact is still a

matter between EMA and the contractor Terracotta,” Moyo said.

“As for the issue of relocating vendors and commuters, it is something

that has been agreed with all the stakeholders, so we don’t expect any

problems.

“As council, we have also attended to some issues to do with properties

because there were some properties that were privately owned in the area

of construction so, we had to negotiate with them to do some exchanges and

so forth and I am happy to say we are done with that phase,” he added.

With almost a year left before the term of the current council that is the

brains behind the project ends, the mayor said they were doing everything

in their power to ensure it materialises.

“It is my wish that the project fully commences during our tenure as

council, if it doesn’t, well it’s still okay but if it does, well that

will be a bonus to us and that’s our wish.”

However, asked to give the time-frame within which the project is likely

to commence, Moyo said: “This is what we are waiting for as council, the

contractor is going to give us the update as we go.”

“But it is not true that the project has suffered many false starts as all

this underground work that has been happening is part of the project. So

in essence, the project has already started,” added Moyo.

Gold baron up for murder

A PROMINENT Esigodini gold dealer is in hot water after he allegedly shot

his employees for demanding their dues.

Baron Dube has been dragged to court after allegedly shooting Nyasha

Nkiwane and Thulani Ndebele – who are battling for life at United Bulawayo

Hospitals.

Dube appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa facing

attempted murder charges.

Muchemwa did not ask Dube to plead and he remanded him in custody to

September 15.

Dube was also advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

According to the State, Nkiwane was allegedly shot by Dube at the back of

the left shoulder and on the back of the left thigh, who used a revolver

magnum Taurus.

He also shot Ndebele on the left thigh using the same weapon, it further

alleged.

Dube was found in possession of the firearm and four open cartridges.

After his arrest, the police noted that the community was not happy with

Dube’s behaviour hence he was not a suitable candidate to be let out of

custody.

“The community is not happy with Dube’s conduct; he would end up in

another further scandal which will result in him retaliating.

Investigations are incomplete. The State is still waiting for a medical

report from the hospital,” it argued.