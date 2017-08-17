Source: State media silence shocking – DailyNews Live

17 August 2017

HARARE – The local public media’s silence on skirmishes involving First

Lady Grace Mugabe in South Africa, where she allegedly severely assaulted

a 20-year-old woman she had found with her sons at an upmarket hotel in

Sandton is shocking to say the least.

Grace is the President’s wife and a public figure, hence the nation needed

to be updated by the public media – both electronic and print – on such an

occurrence.

While all television news channels from around the world were reporting on

Grace’s case, we thought that our public media would notify and update us

on the first lady’s brush with the law in South Africa.

This was not to be as the public media completely ignored the story as

though nothing ever happened.

Such blackout should not be tolerated, especially when we are talking of

the country’s first lady.

The public media’s censorship of such an important occurrence puts to

doubt the public media’s sincerity to publishing the truth about

high-profile figures.

Interestingly, and curiously too, Grace recently lashed out at

Information permanent secretary George Charamba whom she accused of using

State media to censor certain personalities – this time it was to her

advantage.

There was no need for the public media to completely ignore Grace’s case

because this actually brews gossip and alarming theories around the first

family.

One wonders how many important national stories are swept under the carpet

by State media houses.

The public media should remember that they are the government’s mouthpiece

and we expect them to operate as such, updating us on issues of national

importance.

Similarly, when Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently fell sick, we

expected to hear more about his condition through State media.

It was not to be with government only responding later through the Health

minister. State electronic media, especially television, failed in its

role as a public broadcaster in updating us on Mnangagwa’s health.

Remember he is the country’s vice president.

We hope the public media and government has learnt a lesson or two in that

in today’s world of social media, news travels fast and trying to blackout

such stories with public interest will not hold.

The recent blackout of Grace’s fracas in South Africa and even Mnangagwa’s

illness, especially on State television, is the reason why Zimbabweans are

calling for a swift liberalisation of the broadcasting sector so as to

include private players.

And as we fast approach the 2018 elections, we expect the self-censorship

at ZBC to heighten up and probably even suspect that even if political

violence involving the ruling Zanu PF breaks out, such news items may not

find favour with the public broadcaster.