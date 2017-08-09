Source: State spy charged with defeating course of justice – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 9, 2017

A STATE spy based in Kariba was dragged to court on Monday charged with defeating the course of justice after he allegedly attempted to block the prosecution of a local spirit medium found in possession of a pangolin hide.

By OWN CORRESPONDENT

Ruramai Francis Mlambo was granted $200 bail and remanded to August 21 when he appeared before Kariba magistrate Toindepi Zhou.

As part of his bail conditions, Mlambo, who denied the charge, was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

It is the State’s case that Mlambo approached Constable Thomas Bhakadha, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management rangers Absalom Matuka and Alphas Mushingaidze, as well as public prosecutor, Temptation Maromo, and ordered them to drop criminal charges levelled against a spirit medium, Charles Chitehwe Chidzomba.

He allegedly told the complainants that: “If you continue pushing this matter, your families will suffer and they will be killed by the CIO (Central Intelligence Organisation).”

Allegations against Mlambo were raised in court last Friday by Maromo, who claimed that State witnesses were now reluctant to testify against Chidzomba after they received death threats from Mlambo.

Philip Urayai prosecuted.