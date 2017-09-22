Source: Surveying begins for Hre-Beitbridge road | Daily News

HARARE – Surveying of the Harare-Beitbridge highway has started from Skyline to Beatrice under an agreement with the Austrian contractor Geiger International.

The highway is Zimbabwe’s busiest and most economically significant, and is part of the North-South Corridor that directly links landlocked Zimbabwe and Zambia with access to the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa.

The project is expected to take up to two years.

Transport minister Jorum Gumbo told the National Assembly that Geiger International got about 82 names of surveyors from Zimbabwe and they only chose six.

“They have finished working from Skyline to Beatrice, which is the first phase. Beatrice to Chivhu is the second phase. Third phase is from Chivhu to Mvuma.

“As I am speaking, the engineers are on the ground doing the work. Surveyors will start work and then designers will follow. They do all the preliminaries before the actual work starts,” Gumbo said.