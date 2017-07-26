Source: Suspected Zanu PF activists attack, leave MDC-T supporter for dead – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 26, 2017

AN MDC-T activist, George Sande, was reportedly attacked and left for dead by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Mbare high-density suburb on Monday after they accused him of entering the area wearing the opposition party’s regalia.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

The MDC-T and Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) confirmed the incident yesterday, saying no arrests had been made yet.

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu expressed concern over the rise in cases of political violence, as the country gears for next year’s elections.

Police have always been accused of bias in dealing with cases involving political violence perpetrated by Zanu PF, while acting vindictively against opposition members allegedly fingered in violent activities.

“The Zimbabwe Peace Project condemns the attack on MDC-T member, George Sande, who was assaulted by known Zanu PF activists for wearing MDC-T regalia yesterday (Monday) afternoon,” ZPP said in a statement.

“Sande was intercepted on his way to the market by one chairman (name withheld) and a group of five and led to a Zanu PF office where he was assaulted.

“He was left unconscious at a caravan near the police camp. The gang apparently left Sande at the police station, as a way of sending a message that the police would do nothing to them.

“(The gang leader), who has been implicated in this attack, was also accused of vandalising Ngatirungwe Bar and assaulting MDC-T members in a case that is yet to be concluded by police since March.”