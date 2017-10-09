Source: Swipe cards for school fees – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 9 October 2017

HARARE – Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has

instructed schools to set up point-of-sale swipe machines to allow parents

to pay fees using debit cards.

This could bring brief relief to parents struggling to pay fees amid

crippling cash shortages.

Responding to a question by Mount Darwin Senator Alice Chimbudzi on what

government policy is in terms of schools getting swipe machines, Dokora

said he was “facing challenges with the bursars who receipt money in

schools but now each and every school should have a swipe machine.”

“Having a swipe machine does not require one to have Zesa but as long as

there is network, that is what enables one to make payment. So, we

instructed that all schools should make an effort to get swipe machines.

“We also had discussions with the reserve bank and the minister of Finance

and Economic Development, … Chinamasa and we agreed that we will be able

to get these machines in batches and these will be distributed in schools

to ensure that parents are able to pay their fees,” Dokora said.