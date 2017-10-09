Source: Swipe cards for school fees – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 9 October 2017
HARARE – Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has
instructed schools to set up point-of-sale swipe machines to allow parents
to pay fees using debit cards.
This could bring brief relief to parents struggling to pay fees amid
crippling cash shortages.
Responding to a question by Mount Darwin Senator Alice Chimbudzi on what
government policy is in terms of schools getting swipe machines, Dokora
said he was “facing challenges with the bursars who receipt money in
schools but now each and every school should have a swipe machine.”
“Having a swipe machine does not require one to have Zesa but as long as
there is network, that is what enables one to make payment. So, we
instructed that all schools should make an effort to get swipe machines.
“We also had discussions with the reserve bank and the minister of Finance
and Economic Development, … Chinamasa and we agreed that we will be able
to get these machines in batches and these will be distributed in schools
to ensure that parents are able to pay their fees,” Dokora said.
