Source: Tajamuka protester accused of damaging Zanu PF vehicle gets bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 4, 2017

One of the suspected #Tajamuka/Sesijikile protesters, who is accused of violently demonstrating against the deteriorating living conditions, was yesterday granted $100 bail by a Harare magistrate.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Gibson Mavhunga (48), who appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, was not asked to plead, but remanded to October 26 pending trial.

Allegations against him are that on September 29 this year and at around 11am, he and his suspected accomplices, who are still at large, conspired to cause public violence in Harare’s central business district (CBD).

The State alleges the protesters gathered at Speke Avenue bus terminus armed with sticks and stones after which they started throwing missiles randomly, thereby causing pandemonium as people ran away for safety.

The suspects are alleged to have damaged several shops in the CBD after throwing stones at window panes and glass doors, following which they looted mobile phones and other electrical gadgets together with various goods.

According to the State, some of the looted shops and damaged properties include Pick n Pay shop, Alex Fashion shop, George Cellular shop, Edgars Stores, a Ford Ranger vehicle, which belongs to Zanu PF Harare commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe and a Ford Fiesta vehicle belonging to Zanu PF administrator Claude Muzanenhamo, among other properties.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.