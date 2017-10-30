Source: These are encouraging economic signs – DailyNews Live

hama saburi 29 October 2017

HARARE – It’s not every time that hard-pressed Zimbabweans get to hear

news from industrialists that cheers them up because conversations amongst

business leaders are most of the time dominated by depressing news.

If it’s not the slow pace of bank transfers for cross-border transactions

occasioned by the liquidity crisis, the discourse is centred on fending

off an intrusive taxman desperate for money to fund central government;

beating inflation or ensuring there is sufficient money in bank accounts

to take care of salaries and other pressing commitments. It is such a

tired and boring narrative that now sounds like a broken record.

Around this time every year, it is becoming predictable for the country’s

largest industrial lobby group – the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries

(CZI) – to spoil the Christmas mood by releasing drab Manufacturing Sector

Survey data whose major highlight has been the decline in capacity

utilisation.

The 2017 survey was no different: That periodic statistic (capacity

utilisation), headlined CZI’s survey results. Weighted capacity

utilisation dropped by 2,3 percent from 47,4 percent in 2016 to 45,1

percent owing to challenges in sectors such as non-metalic products, wood

and furniture, transport and equipment and petroleum products.

For the first time in as many years, the CZI survey had something worth

celebrating. While capacity utilisation went further down during the

period surveyed, manufactured output grew by 5,5 percent, propelled by

growth in non-metalic mineral products such as cement manufacturers,

producers of clay and ceramic products. Hear! Hear!

This segments forms part of the construction industry – one of the most

volatile sectors in any functional economy – also regarded as a barometer

for the wider economy. Growth in any segment of the construction industry

has a feel good factor on the rest of the country’s economy.

More importantly, it corroborates talk that Zimbabwe’s economy is on the

rebound. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya, has said

as much but few believed him because he is part of a thoroughly

discredited government that is struggling to regain public confidence

because of how it has mismanaged the country’s economy.

Numbers don’t lie! The fact this is coming from CZI gives credibility to

Mangudya’s pronouncements.

According to CZI, the growth in output came from companies whose machinery

is less than 10 years, an indication that those firms that have re-tooled

are being rewarded for their efforts.

On the contrary, those companies stuck with their antiquated machinery

susceptible to frequent breakdowns and which are now too costly to

maintain, have been caught up in a time warp. Unless they dust themselves

up and join the wave, they risk being consigned to the corporate

graveyard.

This is not a threat; it’s real.

In December 2014, former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa set tongues

wagging when he remarked in Parliament during his national budget

presentation that in order for a new economy to emerge the old one must

first die.

No-one took him seriously.

But that those companies that have invested heavily in new equipment are

registering growth in output vindicates Chinamasa to some extent. The

former Finance minister must be saying “I told you so”, even as he tries

to set up Zimbabwe’s latest bureaucracy, as the new minister of

high-sounding Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation.

As industry’s chief representative, CZI must be lauded for heeding the

call by government and other agencies to re-tool and produce, as well as

for its advocacy role that has seen various positive initiatives coming on

stream to capacitate its members.

One such initiative has been the RBZ’s export incentive scheme and

Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 introduced by the ministry of Industry and

International Trade. These initiatives, amongst others, have given local

companies some breathing space.

CZI’s 2017 survey results indicate that Zimbabwe could be on course to

achieve the 3,7 percent growth as forecasted by government and the 2,8

percent growth projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and

other international trade and economic agencies. In fact, the IMF revised

its growth forecast from the previous two percent.

My source of optimism is premised on nothing other than the fact that

outside of the manufacturing sector, there are other industries that are

on the rebound, among them tourism, agriculture and mining. If one is to

add the numbers coming from these sectors, Zimbabwe may as well be on

course to achieve the 3,7 percent growth, cumulatively.

Having tweaked its survey approach this year with encouraging results, CZI

must not end there. There are many other areas that can be covered by the

survey beyond tracking capacity utilisation. The by-words these days are

retooling, opening new markets, and seeking partnership, and somehow these

different slants need to be reflected in the survey just as we have seen

CZI revealing progress made in empowering women in the manufacturing

sector.

From the feedback received thus far, capacity utilisation, while still

relevant, no longer commands as much weight as before because it does not

reflect the true picture in our industry where the loss of export markets

in the crisis period (2000 to 2007) has meant that those companies that

were producing for export may never fully utilise their capacities unless

there is a total shift in their mindsets towards rekindling their lost

export markets.

What that means is that big companies that used to produce 90 percent of

their production for export can weigh down the overall capacity

utilisation even though the 10 percent capacity being utilised is

sufficient to cater for the domestic market.

The reduction in capacity utilisation should therefore not be a major

issue because it is a function of the percentage of the firm’s total

possible production capacity that is actually being used thus it does not

measure growth. By CZI’s own definition, it refers to the relationship

between actual output that is actually produced with the installed

equipment and the potential output which could be produced with it if

capacity was fully used.

It is therefore not surprising that throughout the world, economic growth

is measured by the increase in output of goods produced, otherwise known

as the Gross Domestic Product (or GDP).

Now that output is on a positive trajectory, there is need to maintain the

momentum by ensuring that the excess capacity is used to grow exports but

for that to happen companies must become competitive.

It is pleasing to note that 13 percent of companies surveyed have

increased exports. This is partly a result of the RBZ’s bias towards

rewarding exporters which has benefited companies such as Paramount

Garments, Arenel Sweets, Cairns and Capri, to mention but a few.

Companies in the packaging industry are also doing exceptionally well with

most of them operating at above 75 percent capacity.

This is worth celebrating.

To Mangudya and team at the RBZ, do not take the foot off the pedal.

You are on the right track!